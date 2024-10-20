Panthers’ Sam Reinhart Is Picking Up Where He Left Off

The Florida Panthers started their title defense season on a bit of a slow start but are now ramping things up. They currently sit at a record of 4-2-1 with nine points. They sit alone in first place in the Atlantic Division.

A big reason for their victories this season has been forward Sam Reinhart. Last season, he capped off the best season in Panther history by scoring the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Additionally, he led the team in goals with 57, power-play goals with 27, shorthanded goals with five, and points with 94. His power-play goal total made for the best in the NHL and his goal total made for second-best in the NHL behind Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews. In the postseason, he was second on the team in goals with 10. Because of his accomplishments over the last couple of seasons with Florida, general manager Bill Zito awarded him with an eight-year, $69 million deal worth $8.625 million a season this past summer.

Related: Panthers Recognize Carter Verhaeghe’s Value to Team With Recent Extension

With the start of this season, he’s showing that he did not just take the money and settle. He’s picking up right where he left off from last season and showing why he’s a Stanley Cup Champion.

Reinhart’s Hot Start

Reinhart is having a terrific start to the season. Through seven games, he’s scored five goals and assisted on seven others. That makes for the best on the team in goals and in points. Also, it ties for the league lead in the points department with New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin. Additionally, he’s on a five-game point streak dating back to Oct. 12 against his old team in the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart celebrates his overtime game-winning goal during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Oct. 14, he scored a power-play goal and a short-handed goal in a victory against the Boston Bruins, making him the third player in franchise history to accomplish the feat multiple times. His new deal is already paying dividends for the team.

The Team Is Feeding Off of Reinhart

With his success, the team is feeding off of it. Not only has it helped the team win games, it’s receiving praise from the coaching staff and his teammates.

“Sam’s a player that I actually don’t think has reached his peak,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “He processes the game so well, so he’ll continue to learn as a player. He’s one of the smartest players that I’ve ever coached. He’s really intelligent with his linemates.” Paul Maurice on Sam Reinhart

According to his goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, Reinhart is everything the team wants on the ice, off the ice, and in the locker room.

“He’s such a smart guy,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said. “We’re very happy and lucky to have him. He not only scores goals, he’s also smart defensively. He can win the faceoff when it’s needed, and he’s a great guy in the locker room. He does it all.” Sergei Bobrovsky on Sam Reinhart.

Reinhart’s arrival in South Florida a few years ago has shown how much the culture of the team has changed. It’s no wonder they’re the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

Can Reinhart Keep it Going?

Reinhart has been doing an excellent job at holding it down for the Cats as they try to get forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov back from injury. The depth has been tested drastically for his team, and he’s answered the bell multiple times in this tough situation.

Related: Florida Panthers and the History of the Rats

With the way he’s been playing, he is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. His performance is only fueled by the chance to go back-to-back with the Panthers.