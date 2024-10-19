Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Capitals – 10/19/24

by

The Washington Capitals face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (2-1-0) at DEVILS (5-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Hendrix Lapierre — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Dylan McIlrath
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)

Status report

  • Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 22 saves in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.
  • Roy is expected to miss his third consecutive game; the defenseman is day to day.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Paul Cotter — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Curtis Lazar — Nick Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Adam Beckman

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report

  • Bratt did not participate in the Devils morning skate Saturday due to an illness but is expected to play.
  • Beckman, a forward, took line rushes in Bratt’s absence Saturday with center Jack Hughes and Cotter.
  • Luke Hughes and Pesce participated in the morning skate but each defenseman remains out of the lineup.
  • Markstrom is expected to make his third straight start.

Latest for THW: