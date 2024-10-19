Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Sabres – 10/19/24

The Buffalo Sabres face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (1-4-1) at BLACKHAWKS (2-2-1)
8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Zach Benson
Injured: Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)
Status report
- Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said “a couple” of unspecified players would be game-time decisions based on health; Benson skated as an extra forward during Buffalo’s morning skate Saturday and is likely to play if another forward cannot go.
- Luukkonen is likely to start after Levi allowed six goals on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Andreas Athanasiou
Ryan Donato — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Wyatt Kaiser — T.J. Brodie
Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Isaak Phillips
Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body), Patrick Maroon (lower body), Joey Anderson (illness)
Status report
- Maroon, a forward, is out after blocking a shot in a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
- Donato returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the previous two games. … and Athanasiou returns after being scratched against San Jose.
- Soderblom will start after Mrazek started the previous three games.
- The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Saturday.
