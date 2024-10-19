Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Utah HC – 10/19/24

The Boston Bruins face the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (3-2-0) at UTAH (3-1-1)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Justin Brazeau — Charlie Coyle — Brad Marchand
Morgan Geekie — Matthew Poitras — Trent Federic
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Riley Tufte, Max Jones
Injured: None
Status report
- Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said there will be lineup changes up front but declined to give any specifics.
- Swayman will start after Korpisalo made 22 saves in a 5-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Alexander Kerfoot — Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring
Jusso Valimaki — Ian Cole
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Robert Bortuzzo
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Patrik Koch
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Yamamoto, a forward, will make his Utah debut.
- Ingram will make his fifth start of the season after making 29 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
