Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Utah HC – 10/19/24

The Boston Bruins face the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (3-2-0) at UTAH (3-1-1)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Justin Brazeau — Charlie Coyle — Brad Marchand

Morgan Geekie — Matthew Poitras — Trent Federic

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Riley Tufte, Max Jones

Injured: None

Status report

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said there will be lineup changes up front but declined to give any specifics.

Swayman will start after Korpisalo made 22 saves in a 5-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Alexander Kerfoot — Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring

Jusso Valimaki — Ian Cole

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Robert Bortuzzo

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Patrik Koch

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Yamamoto, a forward, will make his Utah debut.

Ingram will make his fifth start of the season after making 29 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

