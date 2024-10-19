Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Flames – 10/19/24

The Seattle Kraken face the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (4-0-0) at KRAKEN (3-2-0)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, CITY, SN, CBC
Flames projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Nazem Kadri — Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Anthony Mantha
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka
MacKenzie Weegar — Tyson Barrie
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Joel Hanley
Injured: Samuel Honzek (upper body), Yegor Sharangovich (lower body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)
Status report
- Honzek, a forward, is week to week after taking a heavy hit from defenseman Connor Murphy in a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
- Vladar will start after Wolf made 31 saves Tuesday.
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Josh Mahura — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: None
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid body)
Status report
- Dunn, a defenseman, is day to day after he fell awkwardly and left after the second period of a 6-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.
- Daccord will start after Grubauer allowed four goals on 25 shots Thursday.
