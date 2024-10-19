Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Flames – 10/19/24

The Seattle Kraken face the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (4-0-0) at KRAKEN (3-2-0)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, CITY, SN, CBC

Flames projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Nazem Kadri — Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Anthony Mantha

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka

MacKenzie Weegar — Tyson Barrie

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Joel Hanley

Injured: Samuel Honzek (upper body), Yegor Sharangovich (lower body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)

Status report

Honzek, a forward, is week to week after taking a heavy hit from defenseman Connor Murphy in a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Vladar will start after Wolf made 31 saves Tuesday.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Josh Mahura — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid body)

Status report

Dunn, a defenseman, is day to day after he fell awkwardly and left after the second period of a 6-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Daccord will start after Grubauer allowed four goals on 25 shots Thursday.

