Canucks Tyler Myers Reaches 1,000 Games Milestone

As the puck dropped at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers became the 400th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 games. He was the 130th defenseman and 279th Canadian to achieve this milestone. He was drafted 12th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2008 NHL Draft.

Myers made his NHL debut for the Sabres on Oct. 3, 2009, against the Montreal Canadiens. He played all 82 games his rookie season and earned the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s best rookie, after recording 11 goals and 48 points. Over six seasons with Buffalo, Myers amassed 45 goals and 151 points in 365 games before getting traded to the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 11, 2015, in a deal involving Evander Kane.

During his five seasons in Winnipeg, Myers tallied 29 goals and 114 points across 270 games. He also suited up in 26 playoff games, offering five goals and eight points.

During the 2019 Offseason, Myers signed with the Canucks on a five-year, $30 million contract. He provided impressive defense and physicality, leading the franchise on two playoff runs. Following the 2023-24 season, Myers inked a three-year, $9 million contract to stay in Vancouver through his age-37 season.

Now 34 years old, the 6-foot-8, 229-pound defenseman is aiming to lead the Canucks’ blueline to their first-ever Stanley Cup victory, as well as the first of his career, this season. After finishing first in the Pacific Division with 50 wins in the 2023-24 season, the team has started the 2024-25 campaign with a 1-1-2 record.