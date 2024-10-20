Montreal Canadiens’ Logan Mailloux Scores 1st Career Goal

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Logan Mailloux scored his first NHL goal on Saturday night against the New York Islanders. The 21-year-old received a pass from Jake Evans and fired a wrist shot glove-side past Semyon Varlamov, tying the game at 2-2. Josh Anderson also picked up an assist on the play.

Mailloux, a top prospect of the Canadiens, made his NHL debut on April 16 against the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023-24 season. That was his only NHL game of the season. In 72 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Laval Rocket, he registered 47 points (14 goals and 33 assists). He earned recognition on the AHL All-Rookie team following his impressive campaign.

Mailloux started the 2024-25 season in the AHL with the Rocket but was called up after injuries impacted the Canadiens’ defense. He had recorded four points (two goals, two assists) in two AHL games. In his NHL season debut, he was paired with top prospect Lane Hutson, who was on the ice for the goal.

On a rebuilding Canadiens team, Mailloux hopes to make a strong impression and secure a permanent spot on the NHL roster. He will be competing for ice time with Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble, but his skills and experience may give him an edge.

The Canadiens’ first goal came from Cole Caufield on a power play in the closing seconds of the first period, while the Islanders’ goals were scored by Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri, both assisted by Noah Dobson.