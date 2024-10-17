Utah HC’s Sean Durzi Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury

On Thursday (Oct. 17), the Utah Hockey Club announced that defender Sean Durzi will be out for the foreseeable future with an upper-body injury, and he has been placed on injured reserve. While a specific timeline wasn’t specified, losing Durzi is a huge blow to their lineup considering they have also lost Robert Bortuzzo and John Marino to injuries already this season.

Durzi, who is 25 years old, has two assists through four games this season. Last season, he scored nine goals and added 32 assists for 41 points through 76 games, notching a new career-high in both assists and points. He was a second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft to the Toronto Maple Leafs at 52nd overall after a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Owen Sound Attack where he scored 15 goals and added 34 assists for 49 points through 40 games.

Through 216 NHL games, Durzi has scored 21 goals and added 87 assists for 108 points which comes out to a 0.50 points-per-game average. The Hockey Club will be back in action on Saturday (Oct. 19) when they take on the Boston Bruins, as they look to improve on their impressive 3-1-1 record to start the season through the first five games.

