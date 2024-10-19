Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Flyers – 10/19/24

The Vancouver Canucks face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (1-1-2) at FLYERS (1-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Pius Suter — Nils Aman — Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Arshdeep Bains, Derek Forbort
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report
- Joshua practiced for the first time since the forward had offseason surgery as part of his treatment for testicular cancer; there is no timetable for his return to the lineup, coach Rick Tocchet said.
- Lankinen will start for the second straight game; the last time he started consecutive NHL games was April 25-27, 2022, with the Chicago Blackhawks.
- Forbort remains away from the Canucks for personal reasons; Tocchet said he did not have an update on when the defenseman could rejoin the team but was planning on speaking to him Saturday.
- Demko watched the Canucks morning skate from the bench; the goalie has been skating recently on his own but Tocchet said there is no timetable for his return.
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee — Jett Luchanko — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Erik Johnson — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Nick Seeler (leg)
Status report
- The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday.
- Seeler, who has not played because of a nerve issue in his right leg sustained during a preseason game Oct. 1, skated on his own before a 6-4 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and is day to day; if the defenseman plays, it’s likely he would replace Johnson in the lineup.