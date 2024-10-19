Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Golden Knights – 10/19/24

The Florida Panthers face the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Tanner Pearson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brendan Brisson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Saturday.

Hill was on the ice working with the healthy scratches, so Samsonov could get his second start of the season.

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich

Patrick Giles — Uvis Balinskis

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Adam Boqvist — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

Gadjovich, a forward, will not play after leaving early in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, which means the Panthers only have 17 healthy skaters (11 forwards, six defensemen).

Florida is already playing Balinskis, a defenseman, on its fourth forward line.

