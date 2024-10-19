Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Golden Knights – 10/19/24

The Florida Panthers face the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-2-0) at PANTHERS (3-2-1)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Tanner Pearson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brendan Brisson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Shea Theodore — Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body)
Status report
- The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Saturday.
- Hill was on the ice working with the healthy scratches, so Samsonov could get his second start of the season.
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich
Patrick Giles — Uvis Balinskis
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Adam Boqvist — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)
Status report
- Gadjovich, a forward, will not play after leaving early in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, which means the Panthers only have 17 healthy skaters (11 forwards, six defensemen).
- Florida is already playing Balinskis, a defenseman, on its fourth forward line.
Latest for THW: