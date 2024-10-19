Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Blue Jackets – 10/19/24

The Minnesota Wild face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (2-0-2) at BLUE JACKETS (2-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, BSOH
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Frederick Gaudreau — Liam Ohgren
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill — Declan Chisholm
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Daemon Hunt
Injured: Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Ryan Hartman (upper body)
Status report
- Hartman, a forward, is a game-time decision, Wild coach John Hynes said Saturday; if Hartman plays, he would go in for Khusnutdinov.
- Johansson is expected to return after missing a 4-1 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday with an upper-body injury.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Zach Aston-Reese — Adam Fantilli — Justin Danforth
Mikael Pyyhtia — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris
David Jiricek
Daniil Tarasov
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Kevin Labanc
Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Status report
- With Kent Johnson, a forward, being injured in a 6-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Jiricek will make his season debut after being scratched the first four games.
- The Blue Jackets will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Latest for THW: