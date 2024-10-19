Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Blue Jackets – 10/19/24

by

The Minnesota Wild face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (2-0-2) at BLUE JACKETS (2-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, BSOH

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Frederick Gaudreau — Liam Ohgren

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill — Declan Chisholm

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt

Injured: Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Ryan Hartman (upper body)

Status report

  • Hartman, a forward, is a game-time decision, Wild coach John Hynes said Saturday; if Hartman plays, he would go in for Khusnutdinov.
  • Johansson is expected to return after missing a 4-1 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday with an upper-body injury.

Latest for THW:

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Zach Aston-Reese — Adam Fantilli — Justin Danforth
Mikael Pyyhtia — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris

David Jiricek
Daniil Tarasov
Jet Greaves

Scratched: Kevin Labanc

Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

  • With Kent Johnson, a forward, being injured in a 6-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Jiricek will make his season debut after being scratched the first four games.
  • The Blue Jackets will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Latest for THW: