Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Blues – 10/19/24

The St. Louis Blues face the Carolina Hurricanes at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (2-1-0) at BLUES (3-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Jack Roslovic — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: None

Injured: Riley Stillman (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Kochetkov could start after Andersen made 25 saves Friday.

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph

Nathan Walker — Radek Faksa — Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

P.O. Joseph — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee)

Status report

Leddy, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.

Toropchenko, a forward, is day to day.

Hofer will make his second straight start after he made 34 saves and had an assist in a 1-0 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

