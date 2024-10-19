Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Blues – 10/19/24

The St. Louis Blues face the Carolina Hurricanes at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (2-1-0) at BLUES (3-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jack Roslovic — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: None
Injured: Riley Stillman (lower body)
Status report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
- Kochetkov could start after Andersen made 25 saves Friday.
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Nathan Walker — Radek Faksa — Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
P.O. Joseph — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee)
Status report
- Leddy, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.
- Toropchenko, a forward, is day to day.
- Hofer will make his second straight start after he made 34 saves and had an assist in a 1-0 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Thursday.
