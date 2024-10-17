Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Blues – 10/17/24

The St. Louis Blues face the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (1-1-1) at BLUES (2-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSMW

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
P.O. Joseph — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee), Torey Krug (ankle)

Status report

  • Leddy will not play and is day to day; the defenseman will be replaced by Joseph.
  • Suter will move into Leddy’s spot on the top pair with Parayko.
  • Kapanen will replace Walker, a forward.
  • Texier, a forward, will miss a fourth straight game but Blues coach Drew Bannister said he is close to returning.

