Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Blues – 10/17/24

The St. Louis Blues face the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (1-1-1) at BLUES (2-2-0)
8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSMW
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: None
Status report
- The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
P.O. Joseph — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee), Torey Krug (ankle)
Status report
- Leddy will not play and is day to day; the defenseman will be replaced by Joseph.
- Suter will move into Leddy’s spot on the top pair with Parayko.
- Kapanen will replace Walker, a forward.
- Texier, a forward, will miss a fourth straight game but Blues coach Drew Bannister said he is close to returning.
