Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Blues – 10/17/24

The St. Louis Blues face the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (1-1-1) at BLUES (2-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSMW

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: None

Status report

The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

P.O. Joseph — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee), Torey Krug (ankle)

Status report

Leddy will not play and is day to day; the defenseman will be replaced by Joseph.

Suter will move into Leddy’s spot on the top pair with Parayko.

Kapanen will replace Walker, a forward.

Texier, a forward, will miss a fourth straight game but Blues coach Drew Bannister said he is close to returning.

