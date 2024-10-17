Projected Lineups for the Cancucks vs Panthers – 10/17/24

The Vancouver Canucks face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (0-1-2) at PANTHERS (3-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Danton Heinen — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Daniel Sprong

Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland

Nils Aman — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, Derek Forbort, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report:

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Thursday.

Lankinen is expected to start after Silovs made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Brannstrom was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday after forward Aatu Raty was reassigned to the AHL on Wednesday.

Forbort, a defenseman, is away from the team for personal reasons.

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich — Patrick Giles — Uvis Balinskis

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Adam Boqvist — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

Barkov, a center, could be out as long as two weeks, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.

With Barkov and Tkachuk, a forward, not playing, Florida has had to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen the past three games.

Balinskis, a defenseman, has been playing right wing on the fourth line.

