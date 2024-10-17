Projected Lineups for the Cancucks vs Panthers – 10/17/24

by

The Vancouver Canucks face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (0-1-2) at PANTHERS (3-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Danton Heinen — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Daniel Sprong
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland
Nils Aman — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, Derek Forbort, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report:

  • The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Thursday.
  • Lankinen is expected to start after Silovs made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
  • Brannstrom was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday after forward Aatu Raty was reassigned to the AHL on Wednesday.
  • Forbort, a defenseman, is away from the team for personal reasons. 

Latest for THW:

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich — Patrick Giles — Uvis Balinskis

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Adam Boqvist — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

  • Barkov, a center, could be out as long as two weeks, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.
  • With Barkov and Tkachuk, a forward, not playing, Florida has had to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen the past three games.
  • Balinskis, a defenseman, has been playing right wing on the fourth line.

Latest for THW:

The Hockey Writers Substack banner Vancouver Canucks