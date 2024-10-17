Projected Lineups for the Cancucks vs Panthers – 10/17/24

The Vancouver Canucks face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (0-1-2) at PANTHERS (3-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Danton Heinen — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Daniel Sprong
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland
Nils Aman — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, Derek Forbort, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report:
- The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Thursday.
- Lankinen is expected to start after Silovs made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
- Brannstrom was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday after forward Aatu Raty was reassigned to the AHL on Wednesday.
- Forbort, a defenseman, is away from the team for personal reasons.
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich — Patrick Giles — Uvis Balinskis
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Adam Boqvist — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)
Status report
- Barkov, a center, could be out as long as two weeks, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.
- With Barkov and Tkachuk, a forward, not playing, Florida has had to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen the past three games.
- Balinskis, a defenseman, has been playing right wing on the fourth line.
