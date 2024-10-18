Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Penguins – 10/18/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (1-1-0) at PENGUINS (3-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO, NHLN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jack Roslovic — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: None
Injured: Riley Stillman (lower body)
Status report
- Andersen starting is the only expected change for Carolina after its 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.
- Hurricanes forward Brendan Lemieux was assigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League after clearing waivers Thursday. He has not played this season because of an undisclosed injury.
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Joel Blomqvist
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea
Injured: Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)
Status report:
- Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL on a conditioning loan Thursday. He has been out because of a lower-body injury sustained during the preseason.
- Blomqvist will make his third NHL start and play for the fourth time in six games. The 22-year-old rookie made 26 saves on 28 shots in relief of Jarry in a 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. Jarry had allowed three goals on five shots in the first period.
