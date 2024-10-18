Hurricanes Notebook: Blake Scores First NHL Goal, Six-Game Road Trip, & More

While some teams have already played seven games (New Jersey Devils), the Carolina Hurricanes have only played two. This is partly because their second game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning was postponed due to Hurricane Milton. After waiting four days, the Hurricanes hosted the Devils and won their first game in the “third game” of the season 4-2.

The team now rolls into their first long road trip of the season with six games in 12 days. After a crazy first week of the season, here’s a look at what’s happening with the “Bunch of Jerks” from Raleigh.

Take a Bow Jackson Blake

In their home opener against the Lightning, the Hurricanes suffered their first season-opening regulation loss of the Rod Brind’Amour era. They lost 4-1, with captain Jordan Staal scoring the team’s lone goal. The power play was 0-for-4, while the penalty kill went 4-for-6, which cost the Canes. Furthermore, two empty-net goals by Nikita Kucherov – for a natural hat trick – made a close game look worse than it was.

The Canes came into their second contest looking for a much-needed win. After the Devils’ Jack Hughes made it 1-0 in the second period, Carolina took over. Seth Jarvis notched his first goal of the season with a 360-degree spin move and used former Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton as a screen to put it past Jacob Markstrom to tie the game. Shayne Gostisbehere (who returned to the team this offseason) also scored his first of the season after a great sequence by Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas who found him in a similar spot to the Jarvis goal to make it 2-1 Hurricanes.

Jackson Blake — in what he hopes to be his first full pro season — did not have to wait long for his first-career goal. During the third period, while crashing the net, Blake tipped a shot from Dmitry Orlov, who was on the sidewall and sent the puck over Markstrom’s shoulder for a jubilant celebration from the 21-year-old. However, Blake doesn’t remember much of it.

“I didn’t even know what I was doing. I just saw Orly and I went to him,” Blake said. “Every day, I think I just get more comfortable. I’m realizing that I think I belong here in this league, and I’ve got to show it every night. I think every day is a tryout. I felt comfortable tonight, and I think I’m just going to continue to feel that.”

Even Brind’Amour appreciated the moment: “You love to see that. You kind of forget sometimes how emotional the game can be, and how much it means to (him). Like I said (in the locker room), no one’s going to remember this game, but he will,” he said.

Blake’s first NHL goal also held up as the game-winner, and he was named first star in the team’s 4-2 win.

Canes Goin’ On a Road Trip

On Friday, Oct. 18, the Hurricanes kick off their North Carolina State Fair Road Trip with six games in 12 days spanning from Pittsburgh and St. Louis to Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. They are set to face the Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues (Oct. 19), Edmonton Oilers (Oct. 22), Calgary Flames (Oct. 24), Seattle Kraken (Oct. 26), and Vancouver Canucks (Oct. 28). The team has an opportunity to gain up to 12 points on the road trip.

Last season, following a loss to the Canucks, the Canes finished their Western-Canada swing without a win and had a players-only meeting. After that, they went on a tear that saw them finish second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Presidents’ Trophy winning New York Rangers. The hope is to kick off the trip with some wins, especially over the Penguins who sit third in the division with six points in five games.

The Hurricanes could finish this road trip with nine of a possible 12 points. They should get wins over the Penguins, Blues, Flames, and Kraken, and maybe an overtime loss to the Canucks. Their one regulation loss on the trip will likely be to the Oilers to kick off their Canada portion of the trip.

Hurricanes Roster Reassignments

During the long stretch between games, the Hurricanes made some roster moves to help bolster the Chicago Wolves lineup in the American Hockey League. First, they placed Brendan Lemieux on waivers for reassignment to the Wolves, then they placed defenseman Joakim Ryan on waivers (after he was removed from injured reserve.) Both players cleared waivers and will join the Wolves before the team’s road trip to Hershey, PA, to take on two-time defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears.

The Hurricanes now have 20 roster players (12 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies) to start their road trip. Riley Stillman is still on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), but he is out of the yellow no-contact jersey. Outside of that, there is no indication the team will make any other moves before the road trip, although they don’t have any healthy scratches. They currently have $1.539 million in cap space along with their LTIR Pool giving them the flexibility of $2.399 million. It’ll be interesting to see if the team makes any moves (call ups, active status from LTIR) over the next few days as long as everyone stays healthy. I’m not sure why the Canes don’t have extras going into the trip after the reassignments. It’ll be a situation to keep an eye on as the NC State Fair trip progresses.

What’s Next for the Hurricanes?

The Hurricanes face off against the Penguins tonight at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be aired on NHL Network along with Bally Sports South. Mike Maniscalco and Tripp Tracy will also be on the radio call on 99.9 The Fan if fans aren’t able to watch the game. Also, if you’re in Wilmington, NC, the team is having a watch party at the Carolina Ale House.