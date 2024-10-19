Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Rangers – 10/19/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (3-0-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (3-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, MSG, NHLN

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Braden Schneider — Jacob Trouba
Chad Ruhwedel — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

  • Rempe will play after being a healthy scratch for the past two games.
  • Ruhwedel will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch for the Rangers’ first four games.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren, Max Pacioretty

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

  • Pacioretty will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.
  • Stolarz will make his third straight start.

