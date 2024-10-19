Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Islanders – 10/19/24

The Montreal Canadiens face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (2-3-0) at ISLANDERS (1-1-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNE, CITY, TVAS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield– Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heieman — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson — Justin Barron
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Jayden Struble — Arber Xhekaj
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Logan Mailloux, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Kayden Guhle (upper body)
Status report
- Primeau will start after Montembeault made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.
- Matheson (upper body) and Slafkovsky (upper body) each made the trip but will be a game-time decision.
- Mailloux, a defenseman, was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday but is not expected to play.
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Julien Gauthier
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: None
Status report
- Varlamov will start after Sorokin started the past two games.
- Gauthier will make his season debut.
