Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Islanders – 10/19/24

The Montreal Canadiens face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (2-3-0) at ISLANDERS (1-1-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield– Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heieman — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson — Justin Barron

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Jayden Struble — Arber Xhekaj

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Logan Mailloux, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Kayden Guhle (upper body)

Status report

Primeau will start after Montembeault made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Matheson (upper body) and Slafkovsky (upper body) each made the trip but will be a game-time decision.

Mailloux, a defenseman, was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday but is not expected to play.

Latest for THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Julien Gauthier

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: None

Status report

Varlamov will start after Sorokin started the past two games.

Gauthier will make his season debut.

Latest for THW: