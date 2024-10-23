Jets Defeat Blues 3-2, Remain Undefeated

The St. Louis Blues fell to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Tuesday night during the NHL’s inaugural Frozen Frenzy program. It was a tight battle between the two Central Division squads, but in the end, tight defense and goaltending prevailed to improve the Jets’ record to a staggering 6-0-0.

Game Summary

The first period was controlled by the Blues, outshooting the Jets 11-6. Despite a few offensive turnovers, St. Louis controlled possession and generated multiple quality scoring chances. The game’s opening goal came at the hands of Brandon Saad at 10:11 of the first period when Robert Thomas wristed a shot on Connor Hellebucyk before the 31-year-old tucked in the rebound to put the Blues on top 1-0. This was Saad’s first goal of the 2024-25 season and 500th career NHL point. The first period stayed scoreless after that, but the Blues nearly extended their lead during the powerplay after Josh Morrissey took a penalty in the final minute of the opening frame.

After Brayden Schenn was given a two-minute minor for holding 6:39 into the second period, the Jets tied the game when Nino Niederreiter deflected Neal Pionk’s shot from the point. Cole Perfetti also picked up an assist on the goal. Both teams traded chances in the following minutes, and Colin Miller capitalized on a pass from Perfetti with a one-timer that beat Jordan Binnington, giving the Jets a 2-1 lead with just over six minutes left in the frame.

Miller to the MOON 🌙 🚀 pic.twitter.com/KeKOVqcrw2 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 23, 2024

In the final minutes of the second period, Jets’ star Kyle Connor fired a shot past Binnington from the hash marks, making it 3-1. It was the 27-year-old’s fifth goal of the season and fourth consecutive game with a goal. As well, Perfetti notched his third assist of the night and fifth of the season.

The Blues started the third period strong, and Brandon Saad buried a rebound off Jordan Kyrou’s shot to score his second of the game, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Despite generating opportunities in the closing minutes of regulation, the Blues could not get one past Connor Hellebuyck and fell 3-2.

Game Standouts

Despite the loss, Saad had a promising game. Alongside Thomas and Kyrou, the line was on the ice for 12 shot attempts and five shots on goal, the highest in each category among the team’s line combinations. As well, they conceded just three shots on goal during over 10 minutes of even-strength ice time together, a promising stat line head coach Drew Bannister can be proud of.

Jets’ Perfetti was an obvious star given his three-point night. The 22-year-old is aiming for a breakout season in the NHL and now has seven points (two goals, five assists) in just six games, all while averaging close to just 14 minutes per game. As the season progresses, expect him to take on a larger role within the Jets’ deep forward group.

Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hellebuyck continued his stellar play, stopping 27 of the 29 shots he faced. He ended the night with a .931 save percentage and 1.44 goals saved above expected, according to MoneyPuck. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner (2019-20, 2023-24) has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his five starts this season, improving his record to 5-0-0.

Looking to extend their undefeated start to the season to seven games, the Jets will take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday (Oct. 24) at Climate Pledge Arena. While the Jets enter as favorites, Seattle’s young core and deep defense could present a challenge.

Meanwhile, the Blues, after their loss, will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. It will be a tough matchup against one of the top teams in the Atlantic Division, but the Blues’ solid defense gives them a chance to shut down Toronto’s star players.