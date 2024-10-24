Canucks News & Rumors: Hughes, Crosby, Boeser & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, head coach Rick Tocchet compared Quinn Hughes to Sidney Crosby. Meanwhile, Brock Boeser discusses contract talks this season. Also, Dakota Joshua is close to returning.

Tocchet Compares Hughes to Crosby

The Canucks picked up their third win of the regular season over the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-3. Captain Hughes has led the way for the club to start the season, on and off the ice. He has one goal and six points through six games. Head coach Tocchet commented on his captain’s performance at the start of the season.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

“I think Hughes is the type of kid who’s chasing perfection,” Tocchet said. “I don’t think he ever sits back. He’s thinking like, ‘okay teams are going to game plan, so what do I do if they do this?’ Like, that’s how he thinks. We actually talk about that. If a team’s going to be high on him, what’s the next play? That’s why he’s chasing perfection, and he’s always looking to get better.”

It is very evident that Hughes chases perfection and works towards becoming one of the league’s best players year after year. The defenceman has reached a point where he is coming off a Norris-winning season and is likely aiming to win another one. Tocchet compared his work ethic to an all-time great that he previously coached in Pittsburgh with the Penguins.

“They’re never satisfied,” Tocchet said. “The most recent guy is Sidney Crosby. He changes his workouts, changes his patterns, and changes his what he does at practice. He’s just chasing perfection and Hughes is the same type of guy, they have that mindset.”

Hughes and Crosby share a similar mindset, which is great for Vancouver. Crosby is now in his 20th NHL season and is still playing at an elite level. Hughes is in his seventh NHL season and 25 years old, he’s only gotten better and will continue to grow as a player.

Boeser’s Next Contract

Boeser’s contract will likely be the biggest talk surrounding the organization throughout the regular season. The forward isn’t too worried about negotiations (from ‘Canucks: Strong start gives Brock Boeser early leverage for contract extension,’ The Province, October 23, 2024).

“Let it play out,” Boeser said before the season. “Obviously, coming off the blood clot, I have a lot to prove and I don’t want to have any setbacks. I’m just focused on having a great camp like I did last year and have a fast start to the season again.”

Related: Predicting Brock Boeser’s Next Contract With the Canucks

General manager Patrik Allvin said he hopes Boeser takes the next step in his development after scoring a career-high 40 goals last season. That means reaching the 45-goal and even 50-goal range. Boeser said he’s learned from other great scorers to score around the net. Tocchet also praised him and his value.

“He’s just a goal scorer, he knows where to go in certain spots,” Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday after practice. “That’s the sign of a good player. He can play 30 or 35 minutes and you don’t notice him for a while and all of a sudden he scores.

“It’s hard to find those kind of guys. For me, his practice habits have really gone up a couple of levels and they have helped him.”

Dakota Joshua’s Return is Close

The Canucks’ bottom-six has played well as of late. Danton Heinen scored twice, and Pius Suter netted one as well against the Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Kiefer Sherwood has two assists, while Teddy Blueger and Nils Aman posted an assist each. The bottom six will only get better when Joshua makes a return to the lineup.

Dakota Joshua, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He is reportedly one to two weeks away from coming back after announcing he had successful off-season surgery for testicular cancer. Tocchet said the forward will take some contact at practice starting on Oct. 23.

Joshua had a career year last season, scoring a career-high 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games. He followed up with an impressive playoff performance, scoring four goals and eight points in 13 games. The Canucks extended him to a four-year deal with a $3.250 million cap hit.

Canucks Release Schedule for Black Skate Jersey

The Canucks released their schedule for their black skate jerseys this season. The club will wear the jersey for the first time on Oct. 26th against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It is a surprise the Canucks haven’t decided to make the switch to naming the skate jerseys to their home jerseys based on the popularity among the fanbase. However, the fans still get a ton of chances to watch the club wear the jerseys at home as they’re set to wear them in 44% of their home games.