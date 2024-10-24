Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Utah HC – 10/24/24

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (3-4-0) at UTAH (4-2-1)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor

Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Joel Kiviranta

Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder), Gabriel Landeskog (knee)

Status report

Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League.

Calum Ritchie, a forward, has been reassigned to Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League. .

Kaapo Kahkonen, a goalie, has been loaned to Colorado of the AHL on a conditioning assignment.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Alexander Kerfoot — Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Jusso Valimaki

Maveric Lamoureux — Ian Cole

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (shoulder surgery), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Lamoureux will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League.

Durzi is expected to be out 4-6 months.

