Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Utah HC – 10/24/24

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (3-4-0) at UTAH (4-2-1)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Joel Kiviranta
Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder), Gabriel Landeskog (knee)
Status report
- Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League.
- Calum Ritchie, a forward, has been reassigned to Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League. .
- Kaapo Kahkonen, a goalie, has been loaned to Colorado of the AHL on a conditioning assignment.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 3-2 Win Over Kraken
- Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Kraken – 10/22/24
- Avalanche’s Mittelstadt in for Career Year Offensively
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Alexander Kerfoot — Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Jusso Valimaki
Maveric Lamoureux — Ian Cole
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Sean Durzi (shoulder surgery), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Lamoureux will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League.
- Durzi is expected to be out 4-6 months.
Latest for THW: