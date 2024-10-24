Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Utah HC – 10/24/24

by

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Delta Center tonight.  Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (3-4-0) at UTAH (4-2-1)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Joel Kiviranta
Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder), Gabriel Landeskog (knee)

Status report

  • Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League.
  • Calum Ritchie, a forward, has been reassigned to Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League. .
  • Kaapo Kahkonen, a goalie, has been loaned to Colorado of the AHL on a conditioning assignment.

Latest for THW:

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Alexander Kerfoot — Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Jusso Valimaki
Maveric Lamoureux — Ian Cole

Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (shoulder surgery), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

  • Lamoureux will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League.
  • Durzi is expected to be out 4-6 months.

Latest for THW:

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x