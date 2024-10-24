Maple Leafs Trade Rumors Swirl Amid Utah’s Injury News

As the Utah Hockey Club grapples with injuries to key defensemen Sean Durzi and John Marino, speculation is swirling around potential trade options, particularly involving Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren. For now, it doesn’t sound like Utah is going to make any quick decisions or immediately scour the trade market, but with both players sidelined for an extended period—Durzi expected to be out for four to six months and Marino for three to four months—Utah is feeling the pressure to find suitable replacements to maintain their competitive momentum.

If those replacements don’t come from within or things get worse on the injury front, the Maple Leafs might be on their speed dial.

Liljegren’s Situation in Toronto Might Fit Utah’s Needs

Liljegren has been a topic of conversation since the preseason, as he struggles to fit into head coach Craig Berube’s preferred brand of hockey. Frequently scratched from the lineup, his future with the Maple Leafs appears uncertain, and the possibility of a trade has gained traction. While some critics argue that Liljegren is too talented to be viewed merely as a cap casualty—his contract carries a cap hit of $3 million per season for the next two years—his lack of consistent playing time raises questions about what lies ahead in Toronto and his value on the trade market.

Related: Maple Leafs Finally Have Solid Goaltending Depth in Their Organization

However, Utah presents a unique opportunity. The team’s significant cap space and potentially desperate need for defensive depth make them a possible landing spot for the young defenseman. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted in his 32 Thoughts column that “Utah is determined not to do something that causes 10 years of pain” but also hinted in his podcast that other teams could see Utah’s predicament as an opportunity to negotiate favorable trades. This could be a scenario where the Maple Leafs might unload Liljegren without having to include an additional asset.

Utah’s Strategy Amid Injuries

Despite their current defensive pickle, TSN’s Chris Johnston reports that Utah is reportedly focusing on internal solutions. Like Friedman, Johnston agrees that the NHL’s newest team isn’t interested in making a mistake out of panic. The organization has been proactive in recalling defenseman Maveric Lamoureux from their AHL affiliate, Tucson, and is looking to other promising players like Michael Kesselring to step up. Is that enough?

For now, the decision to prioritize internal options makes sense despite their strong, somewhat unexpected start to the season. They aim to build a competitive roster without jeopardizing their future potential.

Sean Durzi, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, there is pressure there that will only get stronger if any further injuries occur. Utah has struggled to find their footing, going 1-3 since Durzi’s injury, highlighting how crucial he was to their success. Should they lose any more man games to injuries, short or long-term, they may be forced to reconsider their stance on external trades. That’s where Liljegren might come in.

Liljegren could serve as a solid Plan B for Utah. His offensive upside and potential for development might make him an appealing option to shore up the right side of their defense. He’s not a huge commitment in terms of salary, and he’s got a contract that is only good for another two seasons (this and 2025-26). He’s not the kind of player who will set the Utah Hockey Club back or put them in a bind they can’t work their way out of.

While there is currently no imminent trade on the horizon, it doesn’t look like Liljegren projects to be part of the plans in Toronto under Berbue. And, if Utah finds itself needing to make a move, Liljegren could be at the top of their list.