NHL Rumors: Predators, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Nashville Predators have been on the lookout for a right-shot center. Is one available on the market? Meanwhile, Joseph Woll is returning to the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they take on the St. Louis Blues Thursday night. Is Ty Emberson having trouble adjusting to playing in the Edmonton market? And, is the recent bench conflict between Jim Montgomery and Brad Marchand already water under the bridge?

Predators GM Trotz Says No Trade Market for Centers

The Nashville Predators are actively searching for a top center, but General Manager Barry Trotz has made it clear that the trade market isn’t offering any easy solutions. Speaking on 102.5 The Game on Tuesday— and confirmed in Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts column, Trotz stated, “No one is trading anyone right now. I would like to get a center, but no one is giving their centermen away.”

This leaves Nashville in a challenging position as they try to fill a key role within their lineup. The Predators’ internal options include players like Colton Sissons, Tommy Novak, and Juuso Parssinen, but none have firmly established themselves as a reliable second-line center yet. As of now, Trotz is waiting.

Joseph Woll Returns for the Maple Leafs

Craig Berube confirmed that goaltender Joseph Woll will start vs the Blues and forward Max Pacioretty is day-to-day to an injury. Dennis Hildeby has been loaned back to the Toronto Marlies.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Woll last played in pre-season finale on Oct. 5 and has been sidelined since with lower-body tightness. There were reports he was set to return the other night but was held out of the lineup, not quite ready to return. Pacioretty was hurt versus the Blue Jackets.

Ty Emberson Caving Under Pressure of Edmonton’s Hockey Spotlight

Ty Emberson’s adjustment to life with the Edmonton Oilers has been a challenging one early in the 2024-25 season. Acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a trade that sent Cody Ceci the other way, Emberson was expected to be a sneaky-effective pickup. However, the 23-year-old defenseman has struggled to find his rhythm in Edmonton’s intense hockey market.

Talking about the transition, Elliotte Friedman referenced comments from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kyle Burroughs, Emberson’s former teammate in San Jose. Burroughs advised Emberson to “relax and make a good first pass,” noting that the pressure of playing in a hockey-obsessed city like Edmonton can be overwhelming. “Ty’s never seen anything like this,” Burroughs noted.

Coming from Wisconsin and having played in quieter markets, the jump to a passionate, often impatient fanbase in Edmonton is new territory for Emberson. The team is confident he’ll figure it out, but that could be why the team is moving him in and out of the lineup instead of forcing him to keep playing in the No. 4 spot on their blue line.

Montgomery’s Exchange with Marchand: A One-Off Incident, Not a Cause for Concern

There’s been some buzz surrounding a recent exchange between Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery and captain Brad Marchand, but it doesn’t appear to be an issue that will turn into a major story. During a game in Utah, Montgomery was seen going hard at Marchand on the bench, which raised a few eyebrows. However, Friedman believes this incident is an isolated moment rather than a sign of deeper problems within the team.

A few sources have noted that Montgomery isn’t afraid to hold his stars accountable, and his occasional criticism of players like Marchand isn’t out of character. While repeated incidents could raise concerns, this one doesn’t seem to cross any lines and Friedman believes the coach is keenly aware of how the physical contact (while light) came across.

The Bruins, off to a rocky start, may not look like their usual selves, but it’s early in the season, and they’ve bounced back from similar slumps before.