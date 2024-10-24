Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Flames – 10/24/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight.  Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (3-2-0) at FLAMES (5-0-1)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jack Roslovic — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Jackson Blake — Jack Drury — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau — Justin Kirkland — Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Matt Coronato

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Samuel Honzek (upper body), Yegor Sharangovich (lower body)

Status report

  • Rooney will return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury.
  • Pospisil, who has played the first six games at center, will move to right wing on the Flames top line.
  • Honzek, who has missed two games, and Sharangovich, who has not played since sustaining an injury during the preseason, have each been upgraded from week to week to day to day.

