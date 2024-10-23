NHL Rumors: Utah, Maple Leafs, Blues, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Utah Hockey Club might be looking for a replacement player as news is that defenseman Sean Durzi could be out for months. The Toronto Maple Leafs could be linked to Utah, and is that why a handful of GMs have been scouting recent games? Robert Thomas is hurt for the St. Louis Blues, and the New York Rangers continue talks with Alexis Lafreniere.

Utah to Replace Sean Durzi?

Sean Durzi researched a recent injury and the news is that he could be out four to six months. That means the team might be looking to find another defenseman. Elliotte Friedman said they are really wary of a “rush job” and making a mistake by making a trade with a team that isn’t going to throw them a lifeline, but an anvil. They are going to “try and grin and bear it” for a little bit.

Sean Durzi, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Durzi is a huge piece of that blue line and the loss is going to sting the organization. How they respond to this will be interesting. They are off to a great start and have the cap space. Talk that they might look at Timothy Liljegren it out there, but there’s nothing imminent on that front and there’s no indication the two teams have even spoken.

Utah is 1-3 since Durzi went down.

Scouts Checking Out Maple Leafs Games

David Pagnotta reported that Monday’s Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game, the sole matchup of the night, drew representatives from 23 teams. Among those in attendance were Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill and Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios. Pagnotta also noted that Jim Nill had previously scouted the Maple Leafs vs. Kings game in Toronto on Wednesday, October 16, which attracted scouts from 14 teams.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun notes that it’s important to remember that Nill is the assistant GM for the 4 Nations team. He might be scouting for reasons related to that team and not necessarily a potential trade with the Maple Leafs. Julien BriseBois was at the Rangers-Leafs game on Saturday, followed by the Jets-Penguins game in Winnipeg on Sunday. Kyle Dubas scouted the Lightning-Senators game in Ottawa. Olympic GM Doug Armstrong and Hockey Canada’s Scott Salmond are scouting together this week. 4 Nations GM Don Sweeney has been actively scouting all season.

Robert Thomas Out With a Fractured Ankle

The St. Louis Blues confirmed that forward Robert Thomas will be out of action with a fractured ankle. He will be evaluated after six weeks. It is not expected the Blues will go out and make any acquisitions or trades to replace his production. They will do their best to find options internally and hope they stay in the race and remain competitive.

Rangers Continue Contract Talks with Alexis Lafreniere

Contract discussions between the New York Rangers and winger Alexis Lafreniere are ongoing, according to LeBrun. Both sides had hoped to finalize an extension before the season began, but negotiations continue, leaving the timing of a deal uncertain.

Lafreniere is in the final season of his two-year contract, which carries a $2.325 million average annual value. After a breakout 2023-24 campaign where he tallied 28 goals and 57 points, Lafreniere has started strong this season with six points in six games, boosting his value. It should be fascinating to see where talks go, especially considering a deal for Igor Shesterkin has not been finalized yet.