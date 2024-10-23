Marlies Special Teams Help Lead Them to Hot Start

The Toronto Marlies couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, with a 5-0-0 record to rank first in the American Hockey League (AHL). While the whole team has been good, including their goaltending, the special teams have really shined.

Special teams can significantly influence a team’s success. It’s essential to take advantage of opportunities on the power play and penalty kill, especially when games are close and every chance counts. This has been particularly evident for the Marlies, as both their power play and penalty have played key roles in their success so far.

Marlies Penalty Kill is Picking up Where It Left Off

Last season, the Marlies’ penalty kill was one of the best in the league, ranked fifth with an 84.2% success rate, but they scored the fewest short-handed goals, with two. This season, they’ve continued that trend, a 100% kill rate in 18 opportunities – tied with the San Jose Barracuda and Rockford IceHogs, who have also been perfect.

They have also scored a short-handed goal, which came from Joseph Blandisi against the Rochester Americans on Oct. 19. He intercepted a pass in the neutral zone for a breakaway. Even with two Rochester players on his tail, Blandisi maintained his composure. He was tripped while crossing in front of the net but still managed to score, finishing the play on his backside.

Logan Shaw, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

“[The PK] is connected,” head coach John Gruden said after the Rochester game. “It is their second year together. The goaltending has been outstanding, too. Usually, the best player on the ice when you have a good PK is your goaltender, but our guys are doing what they have to do. They are blocking shots. They are clearing pucks. They are sacrificing themselves for the better of the team and getting the results — not only that, but they got a big PK goal, too. It definitely has been a strength so far.”

While goaltending has been a significant factor to start the season, the Marlies have been one of the best defensive teams, allowing the fifth-fewest goals with eight in five games.

Marlies Power Play Starting Strong

Whether they are getting the early lead or fighting back from a deficit to secure a win, the Marlies’ offence from top to bottom has looked strong, ranking fourth in the league with 19 goals. The Barracuda, Hershey Bears, and Calgary Wranglers are just ahead of them, tied for first with 20.

The power play has been solid for them as well. They rank fifth in the league with a 27.8% success rate and five goals, while they rank 11th in power play opportunities with 18. Alex Nylander has led the way with three goals and is currently on a four-game goal-scoring streak. Logan Shaw’s playmaking abilities have been on full display – he picked up his seventh assist of the season to lead the team.

Last season, the Marlies’ power play was shaky, but they finished with the 11th-best percentage, 19.3%, and the eighth-most power play opportunities, 274. Shaw led the team in power-play goals with eight, but Nylander could top that number early if the team’s success on the power play continues.

New(ish) Marlies Making Their Presence Known

While Shaw, Blandisi, Topi Niemela, and Nick Abruzzese have been with the team for a couple of years, prospects entering their second season are making an impact.

Roni Hirvonen has been red hot, scoring two goals and three assists; he is already close to breaking his 13-point total from last season when he played in 37 games. Hirvonen is diligent in the defensive zone, consistently demonstrating a strong work ethic and displaying impressive body leverage when retrieving pucks.

Hirvonen excels at anticipating plays, effectively closing passing and shooting lanes, and making timely defensive switches during cycling plays. He also moves the puck quickly and often connects with teammates using high-danger passes. His strong play has landed him on the top defensive pair and seeing reps on the top power-play unit, taking time from another puck mover like Niemelea.

Nikita Grebyonkin, who impressed the Maple Leafs during development camp and preseason, is in his first season with the Marlies and has a goal (power play) and three assists. The 6-foot-2,192-pound winger is a skilled playmaker with great vision, allowing him to find his teammates effectively during fast breaks. He possesses good speed but can also excel in tight situations with slower bursts of acceleration. Grebyonkin can successfully make passes and position himself effectively, and he plays a physical game at both ends of the ice.

Although it’s still early in the season, the Marlies are displaying encouraging signs that indicate they may compete for a Calder Cup this season. While there will be a power-play goal that disrupts their penalty-kill streak or a cold streak that affects their power play, it’s great to see the team off to a strong start with their special teams.