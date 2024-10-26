Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Jets – 10/26/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (7-0-0) at FLAMES (5-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Jets are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Flames projected lineup

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau — Justin Kirkland — Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Tyson Barrie

Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Joel Hanley

Injured: Samuel Honzek (upper body), Yegor Sharangovich (lower body)

Status report

  • Forwards Honzek, who has missed three games, and Sharangovich, who has not played since sustaining an injury during the preseason, remain day to day.
  • Barrie could play in place of Pachal on the Flames’ third defense pair.
  • Defenseman Matt Coronato was reassigned to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday.

