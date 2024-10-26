Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Bruins – 10/26/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (4-4-0) at BRUINS (3-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander
Steven Lorentz — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
Max Pacioretty — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Conor Timmins, Pontus Holmberg
Injured: Dakota Mermis (jaw), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)
Status report
- Pacioretty will be a game-time decision, but is expected to return after taking part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday; he resumed practicing Friday after missing a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday with a lower-body injury.
- Myers is expected to replace Timmins on the third defense pair and make his Toronto debut.
Latest for THW:
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Woll, Matthews & Pacioretty
- Are Matthews and Marner Struggling to Adjust to Berube’s System?
- Maple Leafs’ 5 Costly Mistakes That Cost Them vs. Blues
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie — Charlie Coyle — Matthew Poitras
Trent Frederic — Morgan Geekie — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones
Injured: None
Status report
- The Bruins placed Riley Tufte, a forward, on waivers Friday; the move could allow Boston to sign Tyler Johnson to the roster. The 34-year-old forward has been practicing with the Bruins since signing a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) on Aug. 31.
Latest for THW: