Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Bruins – 10/26/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander

Steven Lorentz — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Max Pacioretty — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Conor Timmins, Pontus Holmberg

Injured: Dakota Mermis (jaw), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Status report

Pacioretty will be a game-time decision, but is expected to return after taking part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday; he resumed practicing Friday after missing a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday with a lower-body injury.

Myers is expected to replace Timmins on the third defense pair and make his Toronto debut.

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie — Charlie Coyle — Matthew Poitras

Trent Frederic — Morgan Geekie — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones

Injured: None

Status report

The Bruins placed Riley Tufte, a forward, on waivers Friday; the move could allow Boston to sign Tyler Johnson to the roster. The 34-year-old forward has been practicing with the Bruins since signing a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) on Aug. 31.

