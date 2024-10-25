Maple Leafs’ 5 Costly Mistakes That Cost Them vs. Blues

On Thursday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs took a tough 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Fans expected Toronto to bounce back strong after a six-goal setback in the prior game, but the Blues quickly dashed those hopes by scoring twice within the first 10 minutes on just five shots. The Maple Leafs’ defensive struggles put them in catch-up mode from the start, and a series of breakdowns allowed St. Louis to dominate the scoreboard.

Here are five critical mistakes that contributed to the Maple Leafs’ challenging night on home ice.

Mistake 1: The Maple Leafs Started Slowly on Defense

Toronto’s defense was caught flat-footed early, allowing two quick goals that set the tone for the rest of the game. The Blues, led by Jordan Kyrou’s relentless skating, outmaneuvered the Maple Leafs in the defensive zone. Chris Tanev, for instance, chased Kyrou across multiple points in the zone instead of shutting him down early. The extra time allowed Kyrou to set up a shot from the point.

Chris Tanev, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs failed to box out Pavel Buchnevich, screening Joseph Woll in goal. This early misstep had a lasting effect, forcing Toronto into catch-up hockey from the beginning. They could not make it happen.

Mistake 2: The Maple Leafs’ Top-Line Struggles Continue

The Maple Leafs’ top line has been central to their offensive strategy, but this game, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Matthew Knies posted a minus-3 rating for the second straight game. The same struggle applied to their defensive coverage. The line’s defensive lapses were particularly costly. Matthews and Marner seemed tired from an intense schedule. Or is it the rigorous practices?

The first line could not recover possession in the neutral zone or apply sufficient pressure on the Blues’ counterattacks. This ongoing mistake highlighted a continuing issue for this talented but overworked line. Something’s happening with Toronto’s first line, and it’s baffling what that might be. They look out of sync.

Mistake 3: The Maple Leafs’ Power Play Is Powerless

The Maple Leafs’ power play is becoming a real puzzle. With so many skilled players, this unit should be an offensive driver. However, it’s simply not keeping up. The Maple Leafs failed to convert despite four chances with the mad advantage against the Blues. Similar to the first line, the power play looks sluggish and predictable in its approach.

The Maple Leafs’ power play has struggled, going only 3-for-27, exposing issues with predictability and a lack of effective point shots. Opponents are shutting down Toronto’s options by clogging the zone, while the team’s failure to generate high-quality chances has limited Matthews and other key players from finding the back of the net. Without creativity or urgency, their man advantage is missing the spark needed to shift momentum in their favor.

Mistake 4: Berube Made a Poor Goaltending Decision

Head coach Craig Berube’s decision to start Joseph Woll over Anthony Stolarz raised eyebrows, as Stolarz had shown strong early-season play. Woll hadn’t played a competitive game in 175 days. He made some big stops but could not shut the door. While Berube might have wanted to rest Stolarz for Saturday’s matchup with Boston, the move backfired.

Woll struggled with his reads and positioning, likely due to some rust. Although Woll has to get his reps and needed to start sometime, last night was an odd choice. Stolarz might have given the Maple Leafs a steadier performance in goal at a time when they needed a bounceback. Berube’s decision ultimately left Toronto without much-needed confidence in the net, especially at a key point early in the season.

Mistake 5: Maple Leafs Make Lazy Defensive Plays or Miscommunicate

Lack of communication and composure haunted Toronto’s defense throughout the game. Jake McCabe’s risky pass to Matthews, who was already under pressure, led to a turnover on one goal. Alex Texier capitalized by sneaking into an unguarded spot in front of Woll.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blues’ third goal also resulted from Toronto’s defensive breakdowns when Kyrou located Texier due to Toronto’s misalignment. While Woll didn’t receive much support, minor lapses in effort and awareness—especially on loose pucks—became critical mistakes for Toronto.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

While there were positives—Toronto managed 85 shot attempts to the Blues’ 43 and had a significant advantage in high-danger chances—the Maple Leafs’ execution remains a concern. With back-to-back road games against Boston and Winnipeg, they’re entering a brutal stretch in the schedule. A four-game stretch in six nights has undoubtedly worn down Toronto’s roster, particularly their top line. Berube’s high-intensity practices could exacerbate this fatigue, so the upcoming lighter schedule should allow the team to rest.

The Maple Leafs need to refocus on defensive structure and avoid turnovers to remain competitive. Although early-season losses can be frustrating, with some tactical adjustments, they have the potential to bounce back in the coming weeks.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]