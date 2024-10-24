Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Stars – 10/24/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden tonight.  Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (5-2-0) at BRUINS (3-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Brendan Smith

Injured: None

Status report

  • Bourque, a forward, will not play; Back is expected to take his place on the fourth line.

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — Matthew Poitras
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Cole Koepke
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Justin Brazeau

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Riley Tufte, Max Jones

Injured: None

Status report

  • Brazeau worked on the fourth line during the Bruins morning skate Thursday; he is expected to replace Jones, a forward, with Koepke moving up to the third line.
  • Wotherspoon is expected to replace Lohrei on the third defense pair after taking his spot alongside Peeke during the morning skate.

