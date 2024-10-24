Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Stars – 10/24/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (5-2-0) at BRUINS (3-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Brendan Smith
Injured: None
Status report
- Bourque, a forward, will not play; Back is expected to take his place on the fourth line.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Sabres’ 4-2 Win Over Stars
- Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Sabres – 10/22/24
- NHL’s Frozen Frenzy: What to Watch in All 16 Games
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — Matthew Poitras
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Cole Koepke
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Justin Brazeau
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Riley Tufte, Max Jones
Injured: None
Status report
- Brazeau worked on the fourth line during the Bruins morning skate Thursday; he is expected to replace Jones, a forward, with Koepke moving up to the third line.
- Wotherspoon is expected to replace Lohrei on the third defense pair after taking his spot alongside Peeke during the morning skate.
Latest for THW: