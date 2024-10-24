Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Stars – 10/24/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (5-2-0) at BRUINS (3-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Brendan Smith

Injured: None

Status report

Bourque, a forward, will not play; Back is expected to take his place on the fourth line.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — Matthew Poitras

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Cole Koepke

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Justin Brazeau

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Riley Tufte, Max Jones

Injured: None

Status report

Brazeau worked on the fourth line during the Bruins morning skate Thursday; he is expected to replace Jones, a forward, with Koepke moving up to the third line.

Wotherspoon is expected to replace Lohrei on the third defense pair after taking his spot alongside Peeke during the morning skate.

Latest for THW: