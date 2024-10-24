Islanders’ Duclair Out 6-8 Weeks

The New York Islanders announced Thursday morning that forward Anthony Duclair would miss the next six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old left in the third period of Saturday’s (Oct. 19) game against the Montreal Canadiens and needed help getting off the ice.

#Isles Injury Update: Anthony Duclair will be out 4-6 weeks (lower body). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 24, 2024

While an injury is never good, it appears the Islanders dodged a bullet after it was originally speculated that Duclair would be out long-term. Of course, the six to eight week timeline is subject to change, but the original prognosis is better than anticipated, giving the organization and fanbase much needed relief.

Alongside Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat, Duclair got off to a hot start in the 2024-25 season. Individually, he had two goals and an assist in five games. As a line, the three possessed a 64.6 expected (xG%) and 66.7 goals percentage (G%) in nearly 60 minutes, the most in either category on the team, according to MoneyPuck.

In the Islanders’ one game without Duclair, Simon Holmstrom joined the top line. The 23-year-old is an impressive two-way player who has previously found success alongside Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line and penalty kill. Notably, Holmstrom registered five short-handed goals in the 2023-24 season. However, he struggled alongside the Islanders’ stars but is likely to gain chemistry in the coming weeks.

Whether Holmstrom is the solution on the Islanders’ first line is yet to be determined, but the announcement that Duclair is expected to return within the next couple of months is very promising. The Islanders next play tomorrow (Oct. 25) in New Jersey against the Devils at Prudential Center.