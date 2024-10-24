Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Panthers – 10/24/24

The Florida Panthers take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (4-3-1) at RANGERS (5-0-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer — Patrick Giles — Uvis Balinskis
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Adam Boqvist
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)
Status report
- Barkov will miss his seventh straight game; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said there’s a chance the forward could return at the New York Islanders on Saturday.
- Nosek, a forward, will miss his ninth consecutive game to start the season; Maurice said he’s targeted to return against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 1, which is the first game of the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal.
- Gadjovich, a forward, will miss his third straight game.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick – Jonny Brodzinski
K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Braden Schneider — Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren — Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel, Zac Jones
Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report
- Vesey, a forward, participated in the Rangers’ morning skate Thursday, but is on long-term injured reserve and has to miss at least the first 10 games of the season.
