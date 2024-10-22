Panthers Agree to Extension With Head Coach Paul Maurice

On Tuesday (Oct. 22), the Florida Panthers announced they had agreed to a multi-year contract extension with head coach Paul Maurice. His current contract was set to expire following the 2024-25 season. He was behind the bench last season when the Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

One of a kind.



We have agreed to a contract extension with Head Coach Paul Maurice. pic.twitter.com/9Rvo6rc1IG — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 22, 2024

Maurice, who is 57 years old, is in his third season as the head coach of the Panthers. He has a 98-58-15 regular season record with a postseason record of 29-16. His 29 postseason wins are the most for any bench boss in franchise history. In his first two seasons with the team, he has led them to the Stanley Cup Final, losing in the 2022-23 season to the Vegas Golden Knights, but defeating the Edmonton Oilers last season.

Maurice has served as a head coach for 1,855 regular season NHL games, second only to Scotty Bowman, for the most in League history. He has coached the Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs on top of the Panthers. His 873 career wins have him ranked fourth all-time. With the Panthers, Maurice has helped the team secure an Atlantic Division title and two Prince of Wales trophies on top of their Stanley Cup.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.