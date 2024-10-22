Pittsburgh Penguins’ Early Season Standouts

Hockey is back in full swing and the Pittsburgh Penguins are off to a decent start to the season at 3-4-0. General manager Kyle Dubas was busy during the offseason trying to put the Penguins in the best possible position to make it back to the playoffs. So far, Pittsburgh is performing well and there are a few key players to thank for that.

Penguins’ Difference Makers

Evgeni Malkin is having a pretty amazing start to the season. Through the first seven games, he has racked up 11 points and hit some career milestones. On Oct. 16, he scored his 500th goal in the 6-5 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. Statistically, this is his best-ever start to an NHL season. It is no secret that he is not getting any younger, and it seems he has adapted his game to this fact. His passes are very sharp and his decision making skills have been on point.

Malkin has easily been the Penguins’ best player to start the season. He is playing more efficiently and not trying to be flashy with the puck. He understands he is not the same player he once was and his game has matured accordingly. His linemates are also a huge contributing factor to his early success.

Rickard Rakell looks as though he may be returning to his former self. Last season, he scored 15 goals in 70 games but in 2022-23 he scored 28 goals in 82 games. This season, he has scored three goals in seven games and appears to have his speed back. After a long offseason of training, he seems to have his shot back and his forechecking has been strong. If he can remain healthy, Pittsburgh will be looking for him to get back to at least 20 goals this season.

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Defenseman Erik Karlsson has also been having a good start to the season. He is playing well in his own zone and his offensive game has also been good. He is skating very well and he is shooting the puck more. In 2022-23, he had the best season of his career, recording 101 points with the San Jose Sharks. Last season, he played in 82 games with the Penguins and recorded 56 points. It definitely took him most of last season to settle in and learn a new system, but it is starting to look like he has finally found his game.

Depth scoring was a huge area of concern for Pittsburgh going into this season. For the last two campaigns, they have gotten little to no help from their bottom six, and in order to return to the playoffs this season, that has to change.

Over the summer, Dubas acquired Kevin Hayes from the St. Louis Blues in hopes that a change of scenery would jump start his production. Through the first seven games, Hayes has already scored three goals. Lars Eller and Jesse Puljujarvi have also been bottom-six contributors with Eller scoring four goals and adding two assists and Puljujarvi with one goal and four assists so far. The depth has been stepping up, and Pittsburgh is getting goals from places in the lineup other than the top two lines. This needs to continue throughout the season in order for the team to have long-term success.

Penguins Need to Stay Consistent

Obviously it is a little too early in the season to make any serious predictions. However, it is safe for Penguins fans to be cautiously optimistic. The team looks to be on the right track and if they can remain consistent throughout the season they may just find themselves in the playoff conversation come spring.