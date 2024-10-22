Oilers News & Rumors: Nurse, O’Reilly, Skinner, Hyman

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the Oilers are making an interesting choice with Darnell Nurse. They are moving him to the right side for tonight’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, Jeff Skinner might get an elevated look as the Oilers try to shake up a 1-15 power play. Finally, are the Oilers worried about Zach Hyman’s lack of scoring?

Oilers Experiment with Darnell Nurse on Right Side

Oilers are making a bold lineup change on Tuesday. According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, head coach Kris Knoblauch is moving Darnell Nurse to the right side of the defense. Nurse, typically a left-shot defenseman, has played very little on the right side throughout his career. He’ll be paired with Travis Dermott, who will play on his natural left side, as the Oilers attempt to stabilize their blue line.

This decision could raise eyebrows, especially since Nurse is already struggling with his game. Moving him to the right side presents a significant challenge, but Knoblauch might feel this is the best option given Dermott’s ability to play both sides. The Nurse-Dermott pairing hasn’t been particularly effective thus far, so the coaching staff seems to be trying something new in hopes of improving their defensive structure.

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers are in a tough spot, and if Nurse can’t adjust to the right side, it may force the team to explore trade options to fill the hole in their top-four defense. For now, this lineup adjustment is a gamble that fans will be watching closely.

Oilers Sign 2024 First-Round Pick Sam O’Reilly

The Oilers have officially signed 2024 first-round draft pick Sam O’Reilly to a three-year entry-level contract. Selected 32nd overall after the Oilers traded up with the Philadelphia Flyers, O’Reilly impressed during training camp, sticking around longer than anticipated and turning heads with his play.

Off to a strong start in the OHL with the London Knights, O’Reilly has already shown why the Oilers were confident enough to make a move for him. Comparisons to veteran Ryan O’Reilly have surfaced — albeit conservative comparisons based mostly on the style of game he plays –, with the Oilers hoping Sam can develop into a reliable depth player in the future.

With two goals and three assists in six games this season, he is already showing improvement and is expected to surpass last year’s performance.

Jeff Skinner Earns Top-Six Role as Oilers Look to Revamp Struggling Power Play

The Oilers signed forward Jeff Skinner to a one-year, $3-million contract for his scoring ability. As such, because the power play is struggling mightily, Edmonton might give Skinenr a look on the first unit to see if he can add some production and cash in on a few opportunities.

According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, he was seen practicing in a top-six role over the past two days, but Rishaug admitted a few others got looks in the rotation as well.

Coach Knoblauch has praised Skinner’s efforts and the forward’s willingness to shoot might be the thing that ignites the team’s man advantage. The hope is that the power play can be the spark to get a few guys going, including Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, neither of whom have a goal this season.

Are the Oilers Worried About Hyman?

With 14 shots on the season, perhaps it’s too early to panic about Hyman’s lack of goal-scoring, but coming off of a 54-goal season, that he’s not scored yet is troubling. A regression this season was expected, but to not have a goal in six games feels like a bit more than a slight regression.

If Hyman can go on a bit of a run, he might get right back into things, but he looks less than comfortable to start the season. He needs to get that first one out of the way so the floodgates will open.