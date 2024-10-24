Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Devils – 10/24/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (5-3-1) at RED WINGS (3-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Daniil Misyul, Simon Nemec
Injured: None
Status report
- Each team had a lightly attended optional morning skate Thursday.
- Pesce and Luke Hughes each is making his season debuts after missing the first nine games, each with an upper-body injury; the two are expected to skate on the Devils’ second defense pair.
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Marco Kasper — Joe Veleno — Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Albert Johansson, Olli Maatta
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)
Status report
- The Red Wings won’t be sure of their lineup until just before game time; coach Derek Lalonde said several forwards are dealing with the flu and Detroit could end up dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
