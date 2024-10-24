Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Wild – 10/24/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (4-0-2) at LIGHTNING (4-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSUN
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Frederick Gaudreau — Liam Ohgren
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill — Declan Chisholm
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt
Injured: Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Ryan Hartman (upper body)
Status report
- Hartman did not participate in the Wild morning skate Thursday due to an illness; the forward will miss his third straight game and is day to-day with his injury.
- Spurgeon, a defenseman, will miss his fifth consecutive game but is expected to join the Wild on Friday ahead of their game at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Cameron Atkinson — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Darren Raddysh, Conor Sheary
Injured: None
Status report
- Sheary, a forward, was placed on waivers by the Lightning.
