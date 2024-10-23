Wild’s Continued All-Around Play Earns Win Over Panthers

The Minnesota Wild were looking to keep their winning streak alive as they headed to south Florida to take on the Florida Panthers on Tuesday evening, Oct. 22. They were one of 16 NHL games going on as part of the Frozen Frenzy, and the Wild got off to a strong start. Marco Rossi started the scoring for the second straight game and put his team up 1-0. Out of six games played, it’s the sixth straight time they’ve taken the lead first and have yet to trail.

Just 22 seconds later, the Wild added another goal, this time from the second line and Marcus Johansson. Despite some strong chances for the opposition, they held onto the two-goal lead throughout the rest of the period. In the second period, the Wild extended their lead to three goals, this time on the power play thanks to Matt Boldy.

However, the Panthers found a way to respond and got back within two goals. The Wild didn’t let it bother them, scoring not once but two more times in the second, and with a scoreless third, they took the 5-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup Champions. In this article, we’ll look at how the Wild won, starting with their top talent stepping up, and they were still without Ryan Hartman and Jared Spurgeon.

Wild’s Top Talent Living Up to Expectation

While every game the Wild have played up to this point has been challenging, the Panthers are a different kind of team, and this game was a true test of the Wild’s abilities. Their top players, Kirill Kaprizov, Rossi, Boldy, Mats Zuccarello, and Joel Eriksson Ek, all stepped up and contributed to the goal count.

To win against these strong teams, the Wild need their top players to produce like this. It doesn’t always have to be goals, either. Kaprizov helped set up two of the team’s five goals, which matter as much as the actual goal. He knows what kind of attention he attracts from the other team and uses it to find his open teammates. He even drew Panthers’ goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky across the net, causing the goaltender to be out of position, and the Wild were able to score.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Part of the reason these top players are working so well is their line combinations. They have strong chemistry on each line, and it works well. Also, Filip Gustavsson’s play can’t be forgotten; he made the big saves when the Panthers got through the defense. Hopefully, their top players can continue to step up and do what is expected so they can continue to snag wins.

Wild’s Quality vs Quantity Shots

The Wild were outshot the entire game against the Panthers except for the third period, and while that normally would be a problem, the Wild have gotten better with the shots they do take. They used to just throw shots at the net, which was good when they couldn’t produce offense any other way, but now that they have the talent to do so, they take the time to get the shot right.

Out of their six games played, their 22 shots against the Panthers were their lowest of the season, but they still prevailed. They stuck to their set plays, and rather than shooting from wherever they had the puck, they got close and made it count. Or, they utilized their players who were a little farther away to get the shot and then tipped it.

Something the Wild have done well already this season is tipping the puck. They’ve paid attention to where their shots are coming from and work hard to get a stick on them to ensure they can tip. They need to keep building off this to continue to score goals.

Wild Doing the Right Things

The final piece to the Wild’s win over the Panthers was their continued commitment to doing the right things. They stayed out of the penalty box, and even when it seemed like there were missed calls, they stayed calm and didn’t get frustrated. That is one of the more noticeable things about the Wild this season than in previous seasons: they keep composed.

As mentioned, Gustavsson came into this season, and this game ready to play. He knew how strong the Panthers were, and he didn’t let it faze him. He was ready for their shots off the faceoff, and pretty much everything they shot at him but the one goal they did sneak in. He looks like a completely different goaltender, and hopefully, that confidence continues.

Anthony Lapanta and Ryan Carter mentioned on the FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports) broadcast that the Wild are paying attention to the little details, and it’s working for them. They’ve been winning faceoffs, scoring on the power play, blocking shots, and backing off on hits when they know they won’t benefit them. They’ve been doing almost everything right, and they’ll need to keep doing that as the season continues.

Wild Stay in Florida

The Wild will travel about four hours northwest to Tampa, Florida, on Thursday evening, Oct. 24, to face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Panthers are at the top of their Atlantic division, but the Lightning are right on their heels, and the Wild will have to play just like they did against the Panthers if they want to come out with another win.

It’ll be interesting to see which goaltender the Wild choose and if Hartman will be able to play just yet. Hopefully, the team can continue to do the right things and have a chance at another win.