Maple Leafs Are Embracing Toughness Under Coach Berube

Now, just a few years from turning 80, I remember reading comic books as a youngster. One iconic ad on the last page of these comics was a classic Charles Atlas “97-pound weakling” story in comic strip form. In the ad, a skinny kid gets sand kicked in his face at the beach. However, instead of accepting defeat, the skinny kid transforms himself by following the Charles Atlas fitness program. Over time, he becomes a muscular, confident man who stands up to the bully and wins respect.

The Maple Leafs Have Been Labeled as Soft for Several Seasons

That ad was more than just a pitch for fitness. It worked because it symbolizes the idea that anyone can take control of their destiny and reinvent themselves through hard work and determination. Similarly, the Toronto Maple Leafs are making a similar transformation. After years of being labeled “soft” and pushed around, the team, under head coach Craig Berube, is adopting a new, tougher identity.

Just as the 97-pound weakling turned himself into a stronger version of himself, the Maple Leafs are embracing physicality, defending each other, and showing they can stand up to their opponents. Monday’s 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning exemplified that transformation. This season, Toronto is not just relying on skill but combining skill with grit and team unity, marking a significant shift in the team’s culture.

The Maple Leafs have long been criticized for being “soft.” However, that perception is changing under head coach Berube. The new coach has instilled a new focus on toughness and team unity, helping the team shed its old reputation. Like the ad where the weakling transforms into a confident, strong individual, the Maple Leafs now stand up for themselves. They are embracing a more physical style of play and showing they won’t be pushed around anymore.

Elliotte Friedman Talks About the Maple Leafs Recent Muscling Up

Elliotte Friedman recently joined The FAN Hockey Show to discuss how the Maple Leafs have started to change their physical identity under Berube. He noted that this shift was evident in the team’s 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Changing the Narrative of the Maple Leafs Softness

To make his point, Friedman first highlighted the problem by pointing to the infamous Brad Marchand play last November that caused many to call the Maple Leafs soft. For fans who might not remember, Toronto defenceman Timothy Liljegren suffered a high-ankle sprain after going into the boards with Boston Bruins forward Marchand. The incident occurred following Marchand’s tripping play, leading to Liljegren’s injury.

This event immediately reignited criticism about the Maple Leafs being “soft.” Many questioned the team’s lack of response to protect their injured teammate in the play’s aftermath. This critique has been a recurring narrative surrounding the Maple Leafs, highlighting their past struggles with physicality and toughness.

Following that criticism, the coaching staff ironically showed players clips of how Tampa Bay players defended one another in similar situations. Stars like Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov stepped up to protect teammates, not just the role players. This comparison was used internally to inspire the Maple Leafs, showing them that physicality and toughness come from everyone, not just the enforcers.

Max Domi led the Maple Leafs charge physically against the Lightning.

(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

This season, the Maple Leafs have responded to that challenge. Their recent game against the Lightning symbolizes that change. The team physically took it to Tampa Bay, proving they had learned from last year’s comparison. It was no longer just about the big hits but a mindset the whole team adopted.

The Maple Leafs Are Choosing Toughness Over Fighting

Friedman and others have emphasized that this new identity isn’t solely about fighting. It’s more about the team embracing a “pack mentality,” a willingness to dig in and protect one another. This mentality became contagious, and watching the game on Monday was palpable. The entire team bonded and played together as a unit. Max Domi’s involvement in a scrum where Zemgus Girgensons ended up bleeding wasn’t about starting a fight but sending a message that his teammates wouldn’t be pushed around.

This type of play isn’t reckless, either. Even when the Maple Leafs were down 5-on-3 during a penalty kill, they showed that this sense of team toughness helped them persevere. The penalty kill became a team-bonding moment where they worked together and stayed strong without falling apart.

Berube’s Become the Point Man on the Maple Leafs Changing Ethos

In today’s NHL, the distinction between fighting and toughness is crucial. While fighting has diminished, toughness remains an aspect of the game. For years, the Maple Leafs were criticized for focusing too much on skill and not enough on physicality. However, the team has reshaped that perception under head coach Berube. Though they remain highly skilled, they now display a new level of toughness that involves all players—from stars to depth players—standing up for each other and embracing a “team-first” mentality.

Friedman noted that Berube, known for demanding physicality and accountability, has instilled this culture shift. The Maple Leafs’ ability to protect one another highlights a transformation within the team, where players fully buy into this new identity. The emphasis on toughness isn’t just about fighting and playing as a united, resilient group. This evolution marks a new era for the Maple Leafs. They are mentally and physically stronger, ready to take on the challenges of playoff hockey.