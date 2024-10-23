3 Takeaways From Sabres’ 4-2 Win Over Stars

Following an ugly 6-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, many within the Buffalo Sabres fan base were concerned. It epitomized what has been wrong with this franchise for so long and felt as if the Sabres had done nothing to significantly improve since last season.

A strong win against a bad Chicago Blackhawks team was fine but it is the 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars that makes it feel like the Sabres have turned a corner. There are a few things to get into, so let’s look at the three most important takeaways from this most recent victory, the third for the Sabres in five games.

Coming into this game with the Stars, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen hadn’t really looked like his 2023-24 self. He had his best start of the season to date against the Blackhawks, but this was to be a real test of just where he is as a goaltender.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

In response, Luukkonen had what could be considered hands down his best start of the season. He seemed to gain poise and confidence as the game unfolded, turning aside everything in his path through 55 minutes of the game. Only in the final five minutes, with the Stars pressing and the Sabres playing on their heels, did the Stars manage to get anything past him.

Luukkonen finished with 28 saves on 30 shots, stifling one of the best teams in the NHL. He was especially strong in helping the Sabres turn aside all three power play opportunities from the Stars. If this is the kind of play the team can expect from UPL, it will go a long way toward helping them string together a few wins.

McLeod Heating Up

There is a lot of conversation happening regarding the offense. Dylan Cozens and his struggles are prime among them, not to mention the strong start that has all three members of the top line scoring at a point-per-game clip. Flying under the radar has been the performance of newly acquired Ryan McLeod.

Coming into this game, McLeod had quietly scored in his last three games. It was important coming into the season that the middle six of the Sabres’ lineup find a way to contribute offensively. Though the second line has completely disappeared, McLeod and the third line have stepped in to fill the void.

McLeod scored just 1:23 after Peyton Krebs registered his first of the season, bringing his streak up to four games. If the Sabres are going to continue to win, they not only need Luukkonen to be strong in net but also have contributions from throughout the lineup. That’s what they are currently getting out of McLeod.

Better Team Defense

A few plays stood out when watching the game and it can’t be understated just how good Alex Tuch is defensively. The Sabres won the takeaway battle 10-8 on the night but you can visibly see how much the team has improved defensively under the Lindy Ruff regime.

That’s not to say that Luukkonen didn’t have to make a few strong saves – if his performance slipped to a B+, the Sabres might not have won this game. That said, there are far fewer of the glaring lapses that seemed to occur by the handful in recent years.

There are a few guys on the roster to be concerned about, but they at least seem to be contributing to a stronger defensive team. Over the course of a season, quality defense will even things out and make it easier for the team to steal wins that they would otherwise have no business coming away with.

Moving in the Right Direction

The Atlantic Division is both tougher and more winnable than it has been in recent seasons. The Sabres are currently two points behind the first-place Florida Panthers but face a tough stretch in the coming schedule. They play the Detroit Red Wings twice, the Panthers, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, and New York Rangers over the next six games.

If the Sabres can walk away with three wins or more over that stretch, it will go a long way toward the ultimate goal of making the playoffs. This game just goes to show that the Sabres can play with anyone when they are on their game.