Bruins Need Coyle & Frederic to Step Up

The Boston Bruins have had a tough start to their 2024-25 campaign. They currently sit at 3-3-1, a record that is probably better than how fans feel about their team right now. The team’s four total losses hurt. Their first two came against the Florida Panthers, a team that has been the Bruins’ kryptonite over the last few seasons. Next came a stinger of an overtime loss in the team’s first-ever matchup with the Utah Hockey Club in a game where they scored just one goal and were outshot 32-22. Most recently, the Bruins suffered an embarrassing 4-0 shutout loss to the previously pointless Nashville Predators.

Related: Bruins Need Serious Attention Paid to the Defense & Power Play

Cause for serious concern has crept in over the last two games. During the Bruins’ loss against Utah, head coach Jim Montgomery was seen uncharacteristically ripping into Brad Marchand after his turnover, which resulted in a goal that was eventually called back. Montgomery made contact with his captain, giving him a slight shove in the back, something that we do not often see on NHL benches. The Bruins then proceeded to allow 42 shots on goal in their following game against the Predators. After Ryan O’Reilly scored the first goal of the game in the first period, it never felt like the Bruins were able to get their feet under them. There are a handful of individual players who need to step up if they want to contend this season, however, two centers stand out in particular: Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

Charlie Coyle

Coyle is coming off a career year where he set highs in goals and assists after being asked to play a bigger role following the departure of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. His 2024-25 has started slowly. The Weymouth native has just one point in seven games (after having 60 in 82 last season). His plus/minus of minus-6 is second-worst on the team and he has registered just six shots on goal, down from his nearly two per game a season ago, and he has also posted a faceoff win percentage of 42% through seven games, down ten points from a year ago.

Charlie Coyle, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Coyle is a veteran presence in the Bruins locker room and one of the team’s longest-tenured players at this point. At his best, he is a solid top-six center who electrifies the players around him and plays a strong two-way game. His slow start has contributed to the fact that the second line as a whole has seen limited production, to the point that it is a genuine cause for concern through seven games. Montgomery will likely continue to shuffle around the lines, and hopefully for Bruins fans, he will find something that clicks.

Trent Frederic

Frederic is another player that needs to step his game up early in the season, as he joins Coyle in the one-point-through-seven-games club. His plus/minus is a team-worst minus-7, and he has taken three penalties already this season. His one point came on a meaningless garbage time goal in the team’s first game against the Panthers to cut the deficit to three with just over three minutes left in the contest. Frederic was a half-point-per-game player in 2023-24, and the Bruins would love for him to match that effort or better it this season, especially with the departure of Jake DeBrusk during the offseason. Frederic would love to have a career year as well, as his contract is up after this season. The Bruins are a far better team when he is at his best, and they have not received that from him thus far this season.

Underperforming Forwards

The Bruins forward group as a whole has underperformed thus far in 2024-25 (with the exception of their fourth line which has been strong). The good news is that they have plenty of time to turn things around. However, they need key players like Frederic and Coyle to step up and play to their potential. With a strong leadership core and a head coach who is highly respected around the league, fans should expect a resurgence from these players.