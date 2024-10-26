Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Woll, Matthews & Pacioretty

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins will meet for the first time this season tonight. Interestingly, both teams are floundering and eager to shake off recent struggles. Toronto comes into the game off two straight losses, including a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues and a 6-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In both games, Toronto suffered from its poor special teams play. The Maple Leafs’ high-powered offense has hit a snag, especially with the man advantage. It repeatedly fails to convert on power plays and produces limited scoring chances. The recipe for disaster has been perfect.

Meanwhile, the Bruins have dropped three straight games. They enter the game with a 3-4-1 record. They are seeking a reset after an uncharacteristically slow start under coach Jim Montgomery. Boston’s challenges include far too many costly penalties. They are also suffering a goal drought from captain Brad Marchand.

Both teams are looking for a spark. Given the odds that something has to change, the Maple Leafs are on a seven-game losing streak against their long-time rivals. Indeed, that has to change. Doesn’t it?

With the Atlantic Division standings already tight, tonight’s game is even more crucial as both Original Six franchises look to turn their seasons around.

Item 1: William Nylander Is Pushing for Power-Play Success

After Toronto’s last two games ended without a single power-play goal, William Nylander spoke about what the Maple Leafs need to improve. With just three power-play goals out of 27 attempts this season (11.1% success rate), he emphasized the team’s need to attack the net rather than search for the perfect setup.

Tonight, he suggests that he will aim to reinvigorate the power play and help Toronto break its scoring slump. Everyone knows the problem. As head coach Craig Berube said, the team is getting too cute. What’s next for Nylander? Should Maple Leafs fans expect to see him leading more direct offensive drives, especially on the power play, in tonight’s game against Boston? What happened to the team’s simple straight-ahead game against the Tampa Bay Lightning?

Item 2: Joseph Woll’s Return From His Injury Wasn’t All Bad

Despite the Maple Leafs’ recent loss to St. Louis, Joseph Woll’s season debut showed some promise. Woll, who missed the start of the season with groin tightness, faced 41 shots in his return. He made some huge saves but got little help from his teammates. Because Toronto couldn’t convert on its scoring chances, Woll’s game was doomed from the get-go.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Look for Woll to return to playing the solid, unaffected game he’s known for. He can build on this as he returns to full-game action. What’s next for Woll? Although Anthony Stolarz is the expected starter tonight, look for Woll to be given more starts in the future. His ability to be a stopper in the crease will give his team an advantage as they head further into the regular season.

Item 3: Why Is Auston Matthews Struggling Under a New System?

The surprisingly slow-starting Auston Matthews is finding his play under the microscope. Toronto’s new captain faces criticism due to his defensive struggles and limited scoring. Matthews has managed just three goals and two assists in eight games, leading to concern about whether he’s adjusting well to the stress of being the captain. Or is it head coach Craig Berube’s demands for defensive accountability?

Whatever the issue, Matthews has yet to find his rhythm. The team needs his leadership on both ends of the ice to prosper. What’s next for Matthews? As the Maple Leafs look to end its losing streak against Boston, fans should expect Matthews to step up and prove he can lead his team to victory. Could it be a breakout game for the Arizona native tonight?

Item 4: Max Pacioretty Is Back on the Ice

After missing Thursday’s game against the Blues with a lower-body injury, Max Pacioretty returned to practice on Friday. The veteran forward’s participation is an encouraging sign. How soon will he be ready? It remains uncertain if he’ll play against the Bruins tonight. There should be further updates about his availability before game time. Pacioretty’s experience and offensive skill are valuable, particularly in crucial games against divisional opponents.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As fans for both teams get ready for tonight’s game, who would have expected the Maple Leafs and Bruins to struggle this early in the season? Or any other time during the season? Entering with inconsistent records, both teams began with promising starts, only to hit frustrating skids.

Mitch Marner isn’t having a great season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tonight’s game offers one team a chance to emerge with some momentum while the other could slip further into its October slump. Given their typically strong standings in the Atlantic Division, it’s strange to see them both wrestling with similar challenges at this stage.

Will this be a tight, defensive battle as both squads fight to shake off recent struggles? Or will it become a high-scoring game where offense becomes the answer? Either way, it’s safe to say the early part of the regular season isn’t going as planned for either side. What unfolds tonight could set the tone for both teams’ push forward.

It’s anyone’s guess how these rivals will fare in the coming weeks. One thing is sure, though. The pressure’s on with the season heating up for the Maple Leafs and Bruins alike.