Are Matthews and Marner Struggling to Adjust to Berube’s System?

In a recent episode of Kyper & Bourne, the hosts examined the troubling performances of Toronto Maple Leafs superstars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner as they adapt to new head coach Craig Berube’s system. With fans expressing frustration and analysts voicing concerns, the discussion turned to whether the duo feels the pressure of Matthews’ captaincy or struggles to adjust to Berube’s coaching philosophy.

The Struggles of Matthews and Marner

The panel wasted no time acknowledging the difficulties facing both players this season. With the Maple Leafs underperforming, the lack of production from their top talents has raised eyebrows. One host bluntly stated, “The best players have not been good,” reflecting the disappointment surrounding Matthews and Marner’s current form.

Auston Matthews: Areas of Concern

The panel pointed out several issues with Matthews’ play. First, there were defensive lapses. Matthews has faced criticism for his defensive play, which some analysts have described as “the worst” in his career. His inability to manage defensive assignments has led to critical goals against the Maple Leafs, raising questions about his suitability as a captain. Fans expect leaders to set an example; Matthews’ struggles are concerning.

Second, Kyper and Bourne noted that he seemed to have a casual attitude. Their comments suggested Matthews has been playing “super casual,” indicating a lack of urgency. This demeanor is evident when he is seen fishing for pucks rather than taking charge in defensive situations. Whatever the reason, his play is frustrating fans and analysts alike.

Third, perhaps the biggest surprise is Matthews’ limited scoring production. With only three goals and two assists in the first eight games, Matthews’ scoring output is alarmingly low for a player of his caliber. He’s expected to produce consistently as a number-one center. However, his current numbers pale compared to other elite centers in the league.

Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fourth, he seems to rely on individual skills rather than team play. There’s a growing concern that Matthews depends too much on his skills rather than working cohesively with teammates. Despite having numerous chances, he’s been unable to collaborate effectively. This issue has led to missed opportunities, causing frustration among fans and teammates.

Mitch Marner: Areas of Criticism

Additionally, Kyper and Bourne also conversed about Marner’s problems. First, he’s had an underwhelming offensive impact. Marner has also struggled to find his rhythm, often not making enough impactful plays. His limited involvement is evident, with hosts remarking that “he’s not touching the puck.” His low production, registering only 15 scoring chances, raises concerns about his effectiveness on the ice.

Second, Marner is not being defensively responsible. Typically known for his strong two-way play, Marner has declined defensively this season. The panel noted that he has been “awful defensively,” which contradicts his reputation as a responsible forward. This lack of effort is particularly alarming when he and Matthews are expected to lead by example.

Similar to Matthews, Marner has created limited high-danger chances. This lack of high-danger scoring chances emphasizes Marner’s offensive struggles. With only two high-danger chances this season compared to Matthews’ 17, it’s clear that Marner has been unable to create or capitalize on scoring opportunities. This lack of production is further impacting the team’s overall performance.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fourth, Marner’s chemistry with Matthews seems to be missing. There’s increasing concern about Matthews and Marner’s chemistry. Kyper and Bourne’s eyes suggest the two appeared disconnected on the ice. Together, their ability to generate offense has fallen off. With both players struggling individually, their combined impact has diminished significantly.

Is Berube the Right Coach for Matthews and Marner?

The discussion shifted to Craig Berube’s role and influence on the team’s stars. While he was expected to help refine Matthews’ defensive game, concerns have arisen regarding whether he’s meeting that task. One host criticized Matthews’ casual demeanor as reflective of a broader lack of commitment to detail that has marred his play this season.

Additionally, the two hosts questioned Berube’s accountability measures for players. When other players, like William Nylander, make mistakes that lead to the opposition’s goals and hear about them, these two (Matthews and Marner) often escape consequences. This, to Kyper and Bourne, raises concerns about the team’s overall discipline and chemistry.

The Bottom Line: Leafs Nation Is Waiting for Improvement

As their conversation wrapped up, it was evident that Matthews and Marner must elevate their performances for the Maple Leafs to succeed. Their struggles reflect broader implications for team dynamics and success. The speculation remains: Will Matthews thrive under the pressure of his captaincy? Or have he and Marner lost their footing in Berube’s system?

The Maple Leafs can’t afford their stars to languish. The NHL is a league where elite players are expected to lead. These two, as Kyper and Bourne see it, are not. As the season progresses, fans hope that both Matthews and Marner can turn things around and contribute to a winning team.

What’s going on with the Maple Leafs’ two biggest stars? Can they reclaim their status among the NHL’s elite under Berube? Or is this not a good match?