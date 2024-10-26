Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Blues – 10/26/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the St. Louis Blues at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (5-3-0) at CANADIENS (2-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc — Dylan Holloway — Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Oskar Sundqvist

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich — Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Matthew Kessel, Kasperi Kapanen

Injured: Robert Thomas (fractured ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

Broberg held a towel to his face and went to the dressing room during the morning skate; he received stitches after being hit by a stick and will play, Blues coach Drew Bannister said.

Bolduc will play after being left out of the lineup for a 5-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Kapanen, a forward, is a healthy scratch.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia — Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen

Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Emil Heineman

Mike Matheson — David Savard

Lane Hutson — Logan Mailloux

Jayden Struble — Arber Xhekaj

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: None

Injured: Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body), Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Primeau will start at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. … Xhekaj will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

Guhle, a defenseman, and Slafkovsky, a forward, each wore a no-contact jersey for the optional morning skate and neither will play this weekend. It was the first time Guhle skated since Oct. 17.

