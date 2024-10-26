Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Blues – 10/26/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the St. Louis Blues at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (5-3-0) at CANADIENS (2-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc — Dylan Holloway — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Oskar Sundqvist
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nathan Walker, Matthew Kessel, Kasperi Kapanen
Injured: Robert Thomas (fractured ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
- Broberg held a towel to his face and went to the dressing room during the morning skate; he received stitches after being hit by a stick and will play, Blues coach Drew Bannister said.
- Bolduc will play after being left out of the lineup for a 5-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
- Kapanen, a forward, is a healthy scratch.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia — Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen
Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Emil Heineman
Mike Matheson — David Savard
Lane Hutson — Logan Mailloux
Jayden Struble — Arber Xhekaj
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: None
Injured: Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body), Justin Barron (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
- Primeau will start at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. … Xhekaj will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.
- Guhle, a defenseman, and Slafkovsky, a forward, each wore a no-contact jersey for the optional morning skate and neither will play this weekend. It was the first time Guhle skated since Oct. 17.
