Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Panthers – 10/26/24

The New York Islanders take on the Florida Panthers at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (5-3-1) at ISLANDERS (3-2-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Evan Rodrigues

Uvas Bilinskis — Mackie Samoskevich — Patrick Giles

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Adam Boqvist

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)

Status report

Barkov will miss his eighth straight game; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the center is likely to return at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas

Dennis Cholowski — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

