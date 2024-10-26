Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Panthers – 10/26/24

The New York Islanders take on the Florida Panthers at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (5-3-1) at ISLANDERS (3-2-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Evan Rodrigues
Uvas Bilinskis — Mackie Samoskevich — Patrick Giles
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Adam Boqvist
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: None
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)
Status report
- Barkov will miss his eighth straight game; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the center is likely to return at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas
Dennis Cholowski — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)
