Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Islanders – 10/25/24

by

The New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (2-2-2) at DEVILS (5-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Oliver Wahlstrom
Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Liam Foudy

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body)

Status report

  • The Islanders did not conduct a morning skate Friday.
  • Duclair, a forward, is out 4-6 weeks.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Daniil Misyul, Simon Nemec

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Devils held an optional morning skate that included four skaters and Markstrom.
  • New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said there may be game-time decisions to make, including Luke Hughes and Pesce, who each made his season debut in a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x