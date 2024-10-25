Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Islanders – 10/25/24

The New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (2-2-2) at DEVILS (5-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Oliver Wahlstrom
Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Liam Foudy
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body)
Status report
- The Islanders did not conduct a morning skate Friday.
- Duclair, a forward, is out 4-6 weeks.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Daniil Misyul, Simon Nemec
Injured: None
Status report
- The Devils held an optional morning skate that included four skaters and Markstrom.
- New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said there may be game-time decisions to make, including Luke Hughes and Pesce, who each made his season debut in a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
