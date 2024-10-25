Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Islanders – 10/25/24

The New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (2-2-2) at DEVILS (5-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Oliver Wahlstrom

Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Liam Foudy

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body)

Status report

The Islanders did not conduct a morning skate Friday.

Duclair, a forward, is out 4-6 weeks.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Daniil Misyul, Simon Nemec

Injured: None

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate that included four skaters and Markstrom.

New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said there may be game-time decisions to make, including Luke Hughes and Pesce, who each made his season debut in a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Latest for THW: