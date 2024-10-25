Devils Need Ondrej Palat to Bounce Back From Slow Start

The New Jersey Devils have a new identity in 2024-25: attack the net, be aggressive, and stay resilient. They started the season strong under new leadership but are now stuck in a three-game losing streak. Hopefully, they can rally a bounce-back win against the New York Islanders on Friday night. If the Devils want to remain at the top of the Metropolitan Division, the team must put up a consistent, 60-minute effort and find a way to win games.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe remained optimistic about what the team can do, regardless of their struggles to win at home. Nonetheless, the Devils fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings this week, leaving fans worried about the team’s overall state. Frustrations continue to rise as familiar issues from last season make a comeback. There are plenty of problems the Devils must deal with, including a lack of point production from key players, and one player, in particular, who needs to step up is veteran left-winger Ondrej Palat.

Has Palat Been Underperforming?

With the Devils under so much scrutiny, criticism inevitably falls on the players who aren’t making the contributions they should. The Devils need Palat to start scoring and take on his share of responsibility as an alternate captain. So far, the 33-year-old has only one assist, and Keefe has been uncertain about where to play him.

Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After nine games, Palat has been the weak link, with a disappointing minus-six rating. Averaging 12:19 of ice time, he should be able to generate more scoring opportunities. Instead, he was demoted to the fourth line after only a few games. It’s possible that he needs more time to mesh with Keefe’s coaching style or new linemates, but his struggles have become more obvious. He looks out of place, making disjointed passes that are costly.

Palat’s First Line Success

What makes Palat’s situation even trickier is his revolving door of linemates. Initially, he was on the third line with Erik Haula and Stefan Noesen but was switched to the fourth line with Nathan Bastian and Curtis Lazar. Last week, Keefe placed Palat with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt on the first line, a bold move that left fans scratching their heads. However, Keefe proved that his decision was beneficial. Against his former Lightning team, Palat secured his first point of the season with an assist on a Hughes goal.

Palat has also been more physical in recent games and hasn’t been afraid to stick up for his teammates; he defended Bratt against a hit from Erik Cernak that leveled him behind the net. This physicality is a welcome change that should give the Devils an advantage as the season wears on. Alongside Hughes and Bratt, Palat also created more pressure in the offensive zone. In just two games, his playmaking abilities have vastly improved – he seems to perform better as a top-six complementary winger, but it’s unclear if this is sustainable in the long run.

Palat’s Veteran Contributions

In the summer of 2022, general manager Tom Fitzgerald scoured the open market, looking for experience and a veteran presence to join his top six. Palat had just finished his 10th season with the Lightning, where he won two Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. On July 14, the Devils signed Palat to a 5-year, $30 million contract, and when he joined the team, it seemed that he would lead the Devils to greatness, especially alongside Dougie Hamilton (who joined the team in 2021).

Related: Devils’ Paul Cotter Adds Much-Needed Depth

During his first season in New Jersey, Palat struggled with a lower-body injury and missed a chunk of 2022-23 following groin surgery. As expected, his point production significantly decreased, and he scored only 23 points in the regular season. Palat still made some valuable contributions, including an average of 1:33 on the power play and 44 blocked shots. Last season brought similar results. He played 71 games and finished with 31 points and a minus-nine rating. With such a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season, it’s no wonder that fans are concerned.

However, he deserves credit for his role in the Devils’ 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff run. Following an average regular season, Palat had an exceptional postseason. In 12 playoff games, he tallied seven points, including one power-play goal and one game-winning goal. Likewise, he provided a crucial veteran presence in the locker room at a time when the Devils had a fairly young roster. Even though Palat has proven himself as a playoff performer, he needs to start playing like a two-time Stanley Cup champion.

Can Palat Prove His Worth?

Overall, the Devils need Palat to perform at a much higher level. If they want any chance of making the playoffs, the team must take an all-hands-on-deck approach. As an alternate captain, Palat should embrace his responsibility and serve as a better example for young players like Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec. Hopefully, his game will improve as the season progresses and Keefe continues tweaking the lineup. If he remains successful on a line with Jack Hughes and Bratt, he is sure to turn things around.