NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers got potentially good news when it comes to Evander Kane and his injury rehab. Could he be back earlier than expected? Meanwhile, trade talk is bubbling up again when it comes to Nicholas Robertson and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Are the Montreal Canadiens exploring the trade market? If so, what are they specifically looking for? Finally, extension talks have intensified between the New York Rangers and forward Alexis Lafreniere.

Evander Kane to Return in Early 2025?

As per Kevin Weekes, “**Medical Update**: I’m told F Evander Kane is on track for his return to @EdmontonOilers lineup from his injuries/ surgery etc for early 2025.” Initially projected to be sidelined until March or possibly the remainder of the 2024-25 NHL regular season, Kane’s early return to the Oilers lineup would be a welcomed surprise considering their less-than-stellar start.

After undergoing surgeries to address multiple core injuries, the assumption was the Oilers would have to navigate most of the season without the forward. The trick would be playing with LTIR and accruing cap space while he was away. This news could change their plans to make roster adjustments if they can find a way to string a few wins together and get into playoff contention by the new year.

Nick Robertson’s Sluggish Start Sparks More Trade Speculation

In a recent podcast interview, James Mirtle of The Atheltic joined host JD Bunkis to discuss Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nicholas Robertson and his underwhelming start to the season. Robertson was signed to a one-year deal after a tumultuous offseason where trade rumors surrounded the forward. When he signed, the belief was an opening on the roster meant he could be an offensive driver for the Leafs. However, as the season continues, Mirtle describes Robertson’s recent play as almost “ghost-like.”

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mirtle speculated that if Robertson’s low production continues—only two points over the first 18 games—the Maple Leafs may look at trade options. Mirtle emphasized that any move wouldn’t be about cap space, as Robertson’s contract isn’t burdensome. Instead, it would be about the fit, or lack thereof, between the organization and the player.

Canadiens Explore Trade Options Amid Slow Start

The Montreal Canadiens are actively exploring trade options to address their sluggish start to the 2024-25 season. General Manager Kent Hughes has begun reaching out to teams but is coming up empty, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN. The team is particularly focused on acquiring a top-four right-shooting defenseman, notes Frank Seravalli during the Sports on Prime Thursday night broadcast.

However, Hughes has discovered that landing a stopgap solution comes with a steep price tag. The GM is cautious about giving up future assets and is instead prioritizing salary-matching trades that won’t jeopardize the team’s rebuilding efforts. The Canadiens do have some Long-Term Injury Reserve (LTIR) space due to Carey Price’s contract and Patrik Laine’s situation, allowing for some flexibility in negotiations. Still, they are pretty much salary in, salary out.

Hughes has been proactive, but LeBrun noted that there is currently no imminent trade on the horizon.

Rangers Getting Closer to Lafreniere Deal?

Elliotte Friedman reports on Friday, “We will see where this goes over the next 24-48 hours, but hearing talks have intensified between NYR and Alexis Lafreniere.” It’s not clear what the deal will look like, but Friedman noted in his recent 32 Thoughts column that the two sides explored a long-term deal, but he didn’t believe that’s where this was headed.

This could be a three or four-year contract, with the expectation the two sides will revisit talks when the NHL salary cap is in a different place. That said, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports, “Rangers closing in on Lafreniere extension. Told by industry sources it will be a seven-year deal coming in at under $7.6M per.”