Panthers Sign Hunter St. Martin to 3-Year Entry-Level Contract

On Friday (Oct. 25) morning, the Florida Panthers announced they had signed forward Hunter St. Martin to a three-year, entry-level contract. St. Martin, who is 19 years old, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft at 193rd overall following a strong 2023-24 campaign with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he scored 24 goals and added 28 assists for 52 points through 68 games.

This season, St. Martin has scored seven goals and added an assist for eight points through his first eight games. Through 152 career WHL games, he has scored 39 goals and added 43 assists for 82 points which comes out to a 0.54 points-per-game average. Before joining the WHL, the Edmonton native played in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) for OHA Edmonton.

In the 2018-19 season with their U15 Prep team, he scored 10 goals and added eight assists for 18 points through 27 games. In the 2019-20 season, he was the assistant captain of the U15 Prep team, scoring six goals and adding 11 assists for 17 points through 25 games. In the shortened 2020-21 season, he scored one goal and added three assists for four points through four games. In the 2021-22 season with their U18 Prep team, he scored 10 goals and added 19 assists for 29 points through 26 games.

St. Martin’s cap hit will be $855,833 throughout his entry-level deal, according to PuckPedia.

