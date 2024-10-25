Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Senators – 10/25/24

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (4-2-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (4-2-1)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk – Tim Stutzle – Michael Amadio
Claude Giroux – Josh Norris – Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor – Shane Pinto – Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins – Adam Gaudette – Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson – Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot – Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven – Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: David Perron
Injured: Linus Ullmark (strain), Artem Zub (concussion)
Status report
- The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-0 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. … Ullmark, a goalie, skated with the team on Friday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy – Keegan Kolesar
Brendan Brisson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body)
Status report
- Theodore returns after missing a 6-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday because of an illness.
- Karlsson, a forward who has missed seven games, is expected to make his season debut against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
